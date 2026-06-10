Tanzania’s National Budget 2026/27 to target key economic sectors in growth-driven plan

Dodoma. The Government has said the National Budget for the 2026/2027 financial year will focus on key economic sectors as it seeks to build a resilient economy anchored on digital transformation, strategic investment and sustainable fiscal policies for inclusive growth.

This was said on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by the Minister for Finance, Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, when briefing journalists on the eve of the budget presentation in Parliament.

Ambassador Omar said the 2026/27 budget is the first to be implemented under the National Development Vision 2050, and has been prepared in line with the Fourth Five-Year National Development Plan (2026/27–2030/31) as well as the ruling party’s 2025 election manifesto.

He said in the course of preparing the budget to be presented in Parliament on Thursday, June 11, 2026, the Government received 727 proposals from stakeholders in both the public and private sectors on possible reforms in taxes, fees and various levies.

The proposals were reviewed by the Tax Reforms Technical Committee and a high-level technical committee, with the recommendations incorporated into the final proposals to be tabled before Parliament.

According to the Minister, the 2026/2027 budget will prioritise measures aimed at stimulating economic growth through reforms to strengthen productive sectors, increase domestic revenue collection to enhance fiscal self-reliance, and reinforce discipline in the use of public funds.

He further said the budget will emphasise the promotion of clean and alternative energy, acceleration of formalisation of the informal sector, improvement of the investment and business environment, and expansion of digital payment systems to reduce reliance on cash transactions.

The Government assured Tanzanians that it will continue to enhance stakeholder engagement and public participation in tax reforms and broader economic policy formulation to ensure the budget benefits citizens and supports national development.