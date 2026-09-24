Kenya’s payment bill opens the pipes, raises the gate

Every regulator that writes a capital rule is really answering one question: whose failure are we trying to prevent? Kenya's draft National Payment System Bill, 2026 answers it in a way that deserves close reading, not only in Nairobi but in every East African capital where fintech has become a serious asset class.

Published by the National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya, the bill would repeal the 2011 National Payment System Act and introduce tiered minimum capital by licence category.

Electronic money issuers would need KSh250 million, roughly $1.93 million. Wallet providers, card schemes, merchant acquirers and switching operators would need KSh50 million (about $386,000), remittance providers KSh30 million (about $232,000), and data-focused account information and payment initiation providers KSh5 million (about $39,000).

Firms holding more than one licence must carry the full requirement for their highest category plus half of each additional one, so an issuer that also runs a wallet locks up KSh275 million, about $2.12 million.

Existing providers would have one year from enactment to comply, and public comments close on October 9.

The Central Bank deserves its due. Kenya built one of the world's most admired mobile money markets by regulating late and lightly, and a market carrying systemic volumes needs sturdier foundations.

When a payment firm fails, it is households and small traders who discover how thin its balance sheet was. The same bill also mandates interoperability and introduces open finance, requiring incumbents to share customer data with licensed third parties. These are genuinely pro-competition reforms.

That is precisely the tension. The bill opens the pipes and, in the same breath, raises the gate. Interoperability and open finance only create value if new entrants can afford to plug in, while commercial banks, arriving through simplified authorisations and existing reserves, are already inside.

The headline number is not the real issue. The definition is. The bill excludes shareholder loans, convertible debt and other borrowed funds from counting as core capital. Early-stage companies on this continent are financed largely through convertible notes, founder and family loans and venture debt, precisely because priced equity rounds are slow and expensive to close.

I press one question on every founder and fund I review: not how much you have raised, but in what form. Under this bill, a company could raise $3 million and still be undercapitalised on paper.

Now consider who actually sits in that bootstrapped, loan-funded cohort. In my experience, it is overwhelmingly Kenyan and East African founders: engineers from Nairobi, Kampala and Dar es Salaam building on savings, family support and small local rounds. A subsidiary of a global payments group faces no such constraint; $1.93 million is a rounding error on a parent balance sheet, injected as clean equity in a single board resolution. A rule written to protect the system therefore risks sorting entrants by access to offshore capital rather than by competence, keeping the region's own talent at the door while inviting well-funded foreigners to walk through it. That would be a costly irony in the market that taught the world mobile money, and in what may be the most consequential payments frontier of the next 25 years, a horizon that runs almost exactly to our own Dira 2050 in Tanzania.

For investors, the arithmetic is unforgiving. Nearly $2 million held as regulatory capital cannot be spent on engineers, agents or customers, which lowers returns and forces founders into earlier, more dilutive rounds. The predictable response is not more competition but more licence-renting from banks and incumbents, quietly concentrating the very market the bill sets out to open.

Tanzania should watch closely. Our own payment regulations date from 2015, and regional founders increasingly choose their first licence by comparing Nairobi and Dar es Salaam side by side. Regulatory competition is rarely won by the lowest threshold and often lost by the least predictable one.

Kenya's consultation window is short, and the case for proportionality will only be heard if founders, investors and their advisers make it before October 9. The aim is not a weaker Central Bank. It is a capital rule that protects consumers without deciding, in advance, who is allowed to compete, and without making East Africans guests in their own market.