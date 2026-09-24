Why Nyerere Bridge is a quasi-PPP arrangement

In recent days, a number of key public figures in the country, have made statements that have brought the concept of Public Private Partnership (PPP) in financing and developing infrastructure in a developing country like Tanzania, onto the public discussion arena.

The Minister for Works, for example, has made it known that Tanzania hinges on PPP approaches to develop the country’s badly needed infrastructure. The Director General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has given insights into what was going on with the Nyerere (Kigamboni) Bridge; that it was constructed in a partnership arrangement between the Government (40 percent) and NSSF (60 percent). The DG gave data which is certainly of interest to the general public: that the bridge was constructed at a cost of Sh345.20 billion, out of which Sh328.74 billion was used for construction; and Sh16.46 billion was the cost of land acquisition, compensation and relocation of project affected persons.

The Nyerere Bridge is a toll bridge, whereby the cost of its construction is recouped through charging road tolls for the bridge users; and that recovery would be realized in 30 years from May 2016. With 10 years gone by, bridge users still have 20 years to go. An important point to note is that, of the Sh150.04 billion collected from tolls, Sh25.81 billion has been used to meet administrative and maintenance costs.

Over the past year, I have had the privilege of teaching a course in Financing Development Infrastructure to Post-graduate students of real estate financing; and a question posed by students is whether the Nyerere Bridge arrangements between the Government and NSSF is a good example of a PPP, which could be replicated.

A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is a long-term contractual arrangement between a government entity, and a private sector company to finance, build, and operate public infrastructure or services. It leverages private investment and expertise to deliver public projects—like roads, hospitals, and utilities—while sharing project risks and responsibilities between both the public and the private sectors.

PPP models have been developed and applied to a number of infrastructure development and management projects, and, therefore, there is experience to take lessons from.

The Nyerere Bridge is technically classified by the government and the NSSF as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) joint venture, but structurally it is a hybrid or public-sector-backed institutional arrangement, rather than a “true” commercial concession PPP. This is because instead of partnering with an international or private consortium that assumes construction and commercial risk, the equity financing came, 60 percent from the state-run NSSF, and 40 percent from the Government of Tanzania (GoT). The NSSF is a national social security statutory corporation holding pensioners’ funds. It is not private profit-driven equity or global infrastructure capital.

NSSF’s 60 percent stake essentially acted as a heavy long-term institutional loan backstopped or partnered with the government, requiring toll collections to directly refund the public pension funds, rather than yielding private corporate profits.

It utilizes a PPP financing tool concept (i.e. user tolls paying back institutional capital), but because both major partners (the central government and a national social security pension fund) are public entities, it functions as a state-sponsored joint venture, rather than a pure private-sector concession.

People are asking why they should pay. The Bridge was constructed using pensioners’ money which needs to be refunded. Pension Funds need robust investment avenues to safeguard the interests of their clients (the pensioners).

Over time, a number of PPP models have been developed. These include the concession models where a private entity is granted the right to fund, build, operate, and maintain a public asset (such as a toll road or bridge) for a specified period, to recoup costs before transferring it back to the government.

In user-pays/user fee models, the projects are funded by the direct users of the infrastructure, such as bus or rail fares, bridge tolls, or utility fees. The private provider of buses on BRT infrastructure is a good example of this.

In availability payments models, the government pays the private developer a regular fee based on the availability and performance of the infrastructure rather than direct user charges. A good example would be the construction and furnishing a public hospital.

In Joint Venture (JV) models, the public and private sectors develop a project together. They share the risks and the income. The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is engaged in a number of Joint Venture developments in the country.

The above could be lumped in one or the other of the BOOT family models: Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT); Build-Own-Operate (BOO); Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO); Design-Build (DB); Buy-Build-Operate (BBO); and others.

While the Nyerere Bridge is not a true PPP, it offers some lessons to reckon with, particularly the need to strengthen the legal, institutional and political frameworks to minimize the financial and economic risks that private investors may be exposed to.

When potential payers are unwilling or unable to pay the tolls, this may discourage private investment in infrastructure, which the government may be envisaging.