Tanzania’s renewed focus on science and technology wins expert commendation

Dar es Salaam. Technology experts have applauded Tanzania’s renewed commitment to strengthening science and technology training, noting that the shift places the country in a strong position to benefit from emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and other advanced digital fields.

Their reactions follow President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s address to Parliament on Friday, November 14, during which she outlined a five-year roadmap for fully implementing the new skills-based education policy.

“In the next five years, as we begin full implementation of the improved education policy that emphasises skills-based learning, we will continue to place greater focus on science and mathematics subjects,” President Hassan said.

She noted that the long-term goal is to cultivate highly specialised scientists in areas such as data science, artificial intelligence, computer science and industrial technology.

“We will use the Samia Scholarship Fund to support these scientists to study both locally and abroad,” she added. “This initiative will go hand in hand with completing special girls’ science secondary schools and boys’ talent schools in every region.”

Her remarks align with projections from the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2025 report, which indicates that 39 percent of workers’ skills will change by 2030. The report highlights AI, big data, computer networks and cybersecurity as among the fastest-growing skill areas.

Analysts say the current shift represents more than a curriculum adjustment. They argue that it marks the beginning of a significant transformation of Tanzania’s scientific and technological capabilities.

Technology expert Dominick Dismas told The Citizen that the renewed focus on science aligns closely with global labour market trends, where demand has soared for AI engineers, machine-learning specialists and data scientists.

“Industries across the world are increasingly dependent on data-driven systems, making advanced technical skills essential for economic competitiveness,” he said.

“We are living in a world powered by data. Countries that invested in AI and advanced computing earlier are now benefiting through new jobs, technological innovation and increased foreign investment.”

According to him, the government’s renewed direction shows a clear understanding of where the global economy is heading.

App developer Jumanne Abdul agreed, noting that the President’s vision comes at a time when the global race for AI innovation is intensifying. Smartphone manufacturers, PC makers, automotive companies and leading AI labs are all competing to develop smarter devices and more intelligent systems.

“If thousands of young people in these fields are trained, international technology firms would have strong reasons to invest, recruit and build partnerships in Tanzania,” he said.

AI expert Judith Raphael added that the government’s push could help bridge the global talent gap.

“Every leading tech company is seeking AI experts, and Tanzania has a chance to supply top talent,” she said, adding that with the right exposure, graduates could join multinational research programmes and high-level global projects.

Beyond scholarships, the government has announced plans to expand STEM infrastructure by establishing special girls’ science schools and boys’ talent schools in every region, alongside improving digital connectivity between rural and urban institutions.

Tech observers argue that countries that strengthened their STEM ecosystems—while ensuring inclusive digital access—have successfully attracted global investment and built resilient scientific communities.

ICT expert Mahmood Yusuph said these reforms could significantly boost national growth by positioning Tanzania to participate more effectively in high-value digital industries.

“The future of industrialisation is tied directly to advanced technology. By investing in these skills early, Tanzania is laying the foundation for a competitive, innovation-driven economy,” he said.

Software developer Abdul Kai added that the government’s STEM push could reshape the country’s innovation landscape.

“By investing in computer science and data-driven disciplines early, Tanzania is creating a generation capable of developing software, AI applications and industrial technologies that meet global standards,” he said.

He further noted that integrating digital skills into secondary and tertiary education would better prepare students for rapid technological change.