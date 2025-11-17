Mwanza election unrest case adjourned again as 11 accused remanded

Mwanza. The case of 11 defendants charged in connection with violence that erupted after Tanzania’s October 29, 2025 general election has been adjourned once more, with the matter now scheduled for mention on November 26.

The 11 are among 172 individuals facing charges in Nyamagana District, Mwanza, over incidents reported between October 29 and 31. The group was first arraigned on Friday, November 7, at the Nyamagana District Court.

They face two counts of malicious damage to property for allegedly setting items ablaze, contrary to sections 319 (a) and (b) of the Penal Code (Cap. 16, R.E. 2023). They are also charged with armed robbery, contrary to section 287A of the same law.

The case came up for mention today, November 17, before Nyamagana District Court Resident Magistrate-in-Charge, Ramla Shihagilo, where State Prosecutor Mahembega Elias requested an adjournment, citing incomplete investigations.

Magistrate Shihagilo granted the request and postponed the matter to November 26. The defendants will remain in remand custody, as the charges they face are not bailable.

However, lawyers from the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) Mwanza Chapter — who represent the accused — were absent during today’s session.