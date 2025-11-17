US soldier arrested at Tanzania border with military grenades

Tarime. The Tarime–Rorya Regional Police Command has announced that on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at midday, officers at the Tanzania–Kenya border point in Sirari arrested Charles Onkuri Ongeta (30), a dual citizen of the United States and Kenya and a serving US Army Sergeant, after he was found in possession of four CS M68 hand-launched grenades.

According to the police report, Charles was apprehended after crossing from Kenya into Tanzania in a Toyota Land Cruiser bearing registration number KDP 502 Y.

Authorities added that, under Tanzania’s firearms legislation, even if he had applied for a permit, he would not have been authorised to enter the country with such weapons.