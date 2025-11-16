Why Samia’s move to establish Youth ministry is apt

Dar es Salaam. Tensions during the recent election unrest, where many of those involved were young people, have reignited debate over Tanzania’s youth challenges.

Most of those who took to the streets were unemployed, economically strained and demanding urgent reforms in how the government addresses their concerns. The unrest highlighted the pressing need for targeted government action to engage and support the country’s youth.

Against this backdrop, President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced plans to establish a fully-fledged ministry dedicated to youth affairs, one of the most significant administrative shifts in recent years.

Addressing Parliament in Dodoma last Friday she said youth issues require focused attention that cannot be effectively handled under a department with multiple competing mandates.

“We in the government have reflected on the need to have a complete Ministry that will deal with Youth Affairs. We have resolved to create a full Ministry instead of retaining a department burdened with many responsibilities,” President Hassan told the House.

Her decision aligns with Tanzania’s demographic realities.

The 2022 Population and Housing Census indicated that Tanzanians aged 15–24 numbered 11.8 million, representing 19.2 percent of the population.

Expanding the definition of youth to ages 15–35, the figure rises to 21.3 million, or 34.5 percent of all Tanzanians, with mainland Tanzania accounting for 20.6 million and Zanzibar 699,845.

In short, a total of 26.4 million Tanzanians were aged between zero and 14 years, suggesting that in total, the youth population could be more than 75 percent of the country’s 62 million people as of 2022.

Experts say these numbers clarify why young voices dominated the recent unrest and why a dedicated ministry is timely and necessary.

According to Prof Semboja Haji, recognising who the youth are is the first step in addressing their challenges. Tanzania’s national youth policy already outlines key areas for priority intervention.

“Youth are active and the dominant group. They care deeply about the country because today’s conditions will determine their future,” he said.

Prof Haji added that national laws should be used to expand youth participation in major sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services. He also observed that youth wings of political parties are no longer as active as during earlier nation-building decades.

“Today, youth organisations have become instruments for endorsing decisions. Once senior leaders agree on something, the youth merely memorise and repeat it.”

Prof Haji stressed that a youth ministry must be led by young people themselves. “If government creates this ministry, it must not become another portfolio filled with older leaders. Appointing a youth minister who is not genuinely youthful would be a mockery,” he warned.

Prof Haji also highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence and technology skills.

“We must avoid a mindset where young people expect things to be handed to them without effort and then blame others if outcomes are not as desired.”

Youth development analyst Mariam Abdullah said the unrest reflected broader economic frustrations.

“What we saw was not just political expression, it was a reminder that millions of young people are struggling. These youth do not necessarily need long academic pathways; they need practical skills in trades such as construction, automotive repair, energy installation, tailoring, and basic digital skills,” she said.

The 2022 census shows Tanzania’s working-age population (15–61) now stands at 33 million, placing the country on course to be one of the world’s largest labour forces by 2050.

Development economist Emmanuel Samwel said the ministry must address the diversity among unemployed youth. “Some lack capital, others networks, and still others face social challenges such as addiction or unstable homes,” he said.

Digital transformation expert Ibrahim Khatibu said many youth are neither in school nor employed, not because of a lack of ambition, but because the system failed them early. “The new Ministry can build early-intervention programmes, adult literacy classes, vocational training for drop-outs, and youth centres offering life skills,” he said.

Computer Science and digital skills specialist Said Said added that youth frustration stems from structural issues and lack of meaningful representation. “A ministry that listens and gives young people platforms to participate meaningfully will stabilise the country and strengthen democracy,” he said.

With older Tanzanians forming only 5.7 per cent of the population (aged 60 and above), and just 2.7 per cent aged 70 plus, experts note that national development depends heavily on the youthful majority.

While the unrest exposed frustrations, demographic data offers an opportunity if the government acts decisively to empower youth, enhance skills, and provide meaningful employment pathways. President Hassan’s plan for a dedicated Youth Ministry is thus both timely and essential for the country’s stability and future growth.

Youth and national healing

President Hassan also told the Parliament that during her first 100 days in the office, she will put special emphasis on young people while also steering the nation toward stability, reconciliation and improved public services.

“For more than 60 percent of this nation’s population who are young people, we will place priority on policies and programmes that expand economic opportunities, create jobs and build a better future,” she told Parliament.

The Head of State added that the government intends to “ensure young people get the opportunity to participate in building the good future of our nation”.

According to her, previous approaches had a limited impact. “I recognise there have been many ways of reaching the youth, but their activities have been weakened by political issues and the platforms lost direction.”

President Hassan also revealed that her office will appoint youth advisers who will help guide national policy from the State House itself. These steps are expected to set the tone for a youth-driven agenda in the first 100 days.

Employment remains a pillar of the early days of her administration. She reminded MPs that hiring had already begun within the first 12 days of her new term.

“Today, being the 12th day since this second term of the sixth phase began, we have already announced 7,000 teachers’ jobs and 5,000 health sector positions.”

She explained that these appointments are “the beginning of responding to citizens’ demands for better health and education services”.

Her long-term ambition is equally bold.

“By 2030, my government will have employed 8 million Tanzanians in various sectors.”

The first 100 days will therefore continue to focus on expanding recruitment and setting a solid foundation for wider job creation.

Universal Health Insurance to transform access

President Hassan reaffirmed that universal health insurance will be one of the transformative reforms launched within the first 100 days.

She said the government is “preparing to start the pilot implementation of health insurance for all” and will submit proposals to Parliament soon.

She highlighted her determination to improve health facilities, noting that the government intends “to connect health services digitally and ensure they have the required equipment at every level”.

On constitutional reforms, the President maintained her commitment but placed emphasis on national healing following the unrest that occurred during the election period.

She said the government must first “conduct an in-depth assessment to understand the cause of the disturbances” before forming the promised reconciliation commission.

The Head of State reminded the nation of the R4 philosophy—Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding—that guided her first term.

She assured Parliament that she would continue to extend the “hand of reconciliation”, saying, “Since the people of Tanzania have given me the mandate to continue leading this country, I will not tire of extending that hand again.” She expressed hope that political actors would “receive it sincerely so that we build a proper environment for our nation’s development”.

Economic empowerment through capital and investment

The President highlighted economic empowerment for young people and women as another core target for the first 100 days. She said her administration will take steps to increase capital for economic activities by allocating Sh200 billion.