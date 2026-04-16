Tanzania’s rising stars eye Afcon spotlight

Dar es Salaam. Young Tanzanian artists have been handed a major opportunity after the National Arts Council of Tanzania (Basata) announced that winners of its Rising Star Award will get a chance to compose music linked to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The announcement was made on April 15, 2026 by Basata Executive Secretary Edward Buganga during the award presentation ceremony for the March winner, Tunu Halisi.

Mr Buganga said the initiative is part of broader efforts to promote music that reflects morals, culture and national identity, while giving emerging talent a platform to reach wider audiences.

He said the winning artist will be required to produce three songs of their choice, with at least one carrying an Afcon theme.

The initiative is expected to give upcoming musicians rare exposure by connecting their creativity to one of Africa’s biggest sporting events.

“This project seeks to grow music that reflects values and culture, while preparing creative content that can contribute to major national and global stages such as Afcon,” said Mr Buganga.

He described the Rising Star Award as one of the government’s strategic programmes aimed at identifying, developing and empowering promising artists across the country.

Mr Buganga added that the project, implemented in partnership with the French Embassy, will also support artists by boosting media visibility, strengthening their careers and enabling them to compete beyond Tanzania’s borders.

“This project is here to help young artists rise to national and international standards,” he said.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Tanzania Anne Sophie Avé said artists and diplomats share a similar responsibility of representing their nations and promoting culture.

“Artists and diplomats are doing the same job in portraying culture. It is not an easy task, and we understand each other,” she said.

Ms Avé also urged artists to create work that connects with audiences if they want to succeed.

“If you want to be successful, you need to make sure your work is understandable to your people, while also creating opportunities for those who listen to your music,” she said.

On his part, Music Federation of Tanzania President Addo November said artists have a strong chance to transform their lives while contributing to the national economy.

“We have a great opportunity as artists to change our lives and also make a positive impact on the nation of Tanzania,” he said.