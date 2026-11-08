Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement

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Tanzania’s Sh1,000 and Sh2,000 notes wear out in just 11 months, says central bank

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By  Aurea Simtowe

Mwandishi wa Habari

Mwananchi



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