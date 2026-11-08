Tanzania’s Sh1,000 and Sh2,000 notes wear out in just 11 months, says central bank









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Sh1,000 and Sh2,000 banknotes are wearing out in just 11 months, well before the 18-month circulation period set by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), largely because of their frequent use in everyday transactions.

The lower-denomination notes change hands more frequently than higher-value notes, particularly the Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 bills, as Tanzanians rely on them to pay for transport, buy groceries and settle other small daily expenses.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on November 6, 2026, Bank of Tanzania Currency Directorate officer Shadrack Mapunda said lower-value banknotes, especially the Sh1,000 note, circulated rapidly because of their widespread use in everyday transactions.

He explained that a single Sh1,000 note could pass through several hands within a short period, being used to pay for a daladala journey, buy drinking water and make purchases at local shops.

This frequent circulation, combined with different handling habits, causes the notes to deteriorate faster than higher-denomination banknotes, such as the Sh5,000, which are not used as frequently for small transactions.

“If you take a Sh1,000 note this morning and give it to a daladala conductor, they may give it to someone as change. That person gets off and buys water, and the note then goes to a shopkeeper. So that single note circulates many times compared with a Sh2,000 or Sh5,000 note,” he said.

As a result, the lower-denomination notes last only about 11 months, compared with the 18-month circulation period used by the central bank as a benchmark before replacement notes are introduced.

Mr Mapunda said the BoT was responsible for ensuring that clean banknotes remained available in circulation. To achieve this, it receives banknotes from commercial banks, examines them and withdraws those no longer fit for use.

“When banknotes are delivered to the central bank, they are inspected to separate those that can continue circulating from those that are worn out and no longer suitable for use. Unfit notes are withdrawn and destroyed because they cannot be returned to circulation, while those in good condition are reissued,” he said.

He said members of the public could exchange damaged banknotes at the BoT and commercial banks, subject to established requirements.

However, not every damaged note qualifies for replacement. The condition and remaining portion of the banknote must be assessed, including whether its authenticity can be established.

Mr Mapunda said a torn banknote must retain at least 75 per cent of its original surface to qualify for exchange, with sufficient features on both sides visible to verify that it is genuine.

He warned that careless handling of banknotes increased costs for the country because the central bank had to replace notes earlier than expected when they became unfit for circulation.

“Money spent printing replacement banknotes could be directed towards other development activities if members of the public took better care of the money they use,” he said.

He identified folding, keeping banknotes in unsuitable conditions and handling them without regard to their security features as some of the habits that accelerate their deterioration.

He also explained that banknotes carry security features designed to help users verify their authenticity, including a hidden portrait that becomes visible when a note is held against the light and a security strip that changes colour depending on the angle at which the note is tilted.

Mr Mapunda said Tanzania did not have the capacity to print its own banknotes locally and therefore procured the service from specialised companies through established procurement procedures.

The process involves specifying the required quantities, appearance, paper type and security features before awarding a contract to a qualified supplier.

On counterfeit currency, he said the central bank used several levels of security features to help the public distinguish genuine banknotes from fake ones.

He explained that the features were divided into three levels. The first comprised features that ordinary users could identify through sight and touch without specialised equipment.

The second level involved features that required equipment such as ultraviolet (UV) light to verify, while the third consisted of security features used exclusively by the central bank for currency authentication.