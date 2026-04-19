Tanzania’s tourist arrivals hit 5.9 million as country targets 8 million by 2030

Arusha. Tanzania recorded 5.9 million tourist arrivals by December 2025, the government has announced, as it steps up efforts to raise the figure to eight million by 2030.

The government is also seeking to increase tourism’s contribution to the national economy from the current 17 percent to 20 percent over the same period.

The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, said the achievement was the result of strong cooperation between the government and private sector stakeholders.

She made the remarks on Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Arusha during the launch of the 2025 tourism statistics and sector performance report.

Dr Kijaji said the ministry and stakeholders have a duty to ensure the sector boosts revenue and strengthens its contribution to the national economy, including through enhanced strategies to market and attract both domestic and international visitors.

She noted that statistics for 2024/25 showed total tourist arrivals stood at 5.36 million, comprising 2.14 million international tourists and 3.22 million domestic tourists.

She added that continued policy reforms, improvements in laws and regulations, and the commitment of various stakeholders have also played a significant role in driving growth.

Dr Kijaji said several tourism promotion campaigns, including the film The Royal Tour, have contributed greatly to the rise in tourist arrivals.

She stressed that a friendly policy and legal environment is essential to attract more tourists while ensuring Tanzanians benefit from their country’s resources.

“The President has repeatedly insisted that we should not create laws, regulations or procedures that prevent Tanzanians from benefiting from their resources. We must not allow laws to become an obstacle to achieving the target of eight million tourists by 2030,” said Dr Kijaji.

She added that the government remains ready to work with stakeholders to address challenges that may hinder the growth of the sector.

Earlier, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism responsible for tourism, Mr Nboka Mabula, said infrastructure challenges and access to training for stakeholders are being addressed.

He said in the 2026/27 financial year, the ministry expects to receive Sh82 billion for tourism development, of which Sh41 billion will be directed towards improving infrastructure.

In addition to the allocation, conservation institutions including the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) will continue contributing six percent of their gross revenue to support infrastructure development.

“In Sakina area, Arusha, we expect to build a campus for the National College of Tourism, which in the first phase will admit 1,200 students,” Mr Mabula said.

He added that the ministry has begun preparations to tap into opportunities presented by the AFCON 2027 tournament by forming a special team involving the private sector to benefit from the event before, during and after the competition.

On her part, tourism stakeholder and representative of the chairperson of the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato), Ms Fransisca Masika, said the sector has made significant progress, particularly in the adoption of technology.

She said improvements in payment systems have made business operations easier and reduced inconveniences that previously affected service delivery.

“In the past we had to load money onto cards, and sometimes we were forced to make guests wait. Now the systems have been improved and services have become easier,” she said.