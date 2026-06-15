Russia launches 70 missiles, 611 drones in one of the largest overnight attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv. Russia launched 70 missiles and 611 drones across Ukraine overnight in one of the largest aerial assaults of the war, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday, as attacks killed civilians, damaged critical infrastructure and set part of a historic monastery complex in Kyiv ablaze.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, air defence systems intercepted 50 of the 70 missiles and 582 of the 611 drones launched by Russian forces during the overnight barrage. Despite the interceptions, dozens of projectiles reached their targets, causing destruction in several regions.

The attacks struck Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Sumy and other cities, leaving at least nine people dead and dozens injured, according to Ukrainian officials. The bombardment also damaged residential buildings, power facilities and cultural landmarks.

One of the most significant incidents occurred at the UNESCO-listed Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, where a fire broke out at the historic Dormition Cathedral following the strikes. Ukrainian officials condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on both civilians and cultural heritage.

In Kharkiv, five emergency workers were killed after a second wave of strikes hit rescuers responding to an earlier attack. Ukrainian authorities said the incident appeared to be a "double-tap" strike, a tactic in which a second attack targets first responders.

The Ukrainian Air Force said 47 aerial weapons still managed to hit 42 locations nationwide despite the extensive interception effort. Around 140,000 residents were temporarily left without electricity after power infrastructure was damaged in Kyiv and surrounding areas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for stronger international action, saying Ukraine needed additional air defence systems and support from its allies.

Residents sleep as they take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 15, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

"Russia continues its terror against our people and our cities," Zelenskyy said, urging partners to respond decisively to the latest escalation.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the strikes targeted military-related facilities, but Ukrainian officials rejected that claim, arguing that civilian infrastructure and cultural sites had been deliberately targeted.

The latest attack comes amid intensified fighting and a growing exchange of long-range drone strikes by both sides. Ukraine has recently stepped up attacks on military and energy infrastructure inside Russia and in Russian-occupied Crimea, while Moscow has continued large-scale missile and drone campaigns against Ukrainian cities.