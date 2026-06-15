Ex-Trump aide says US should cut support for Israel to ensure Iran deal holds

Washington. Former director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, has welcomed the recently announced US-Iran peace agreement, arguing that Washington should reconsider its military and intelligence support to Israel if it wants the deal to succeed.

Kent made the remarks in a post on X after the United States and Iran reached a preliminary agreement aimed at ending months of hostilities and reducing tensions across the Middle East.

The agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump, is expected to be formally signed later this week following mediation efforts involving Pakistan and other regional actors.

"We can strengthen our chances of this deal holding by cutting all military/intel assistance to Israel," Kent wrote, according to reports citing his social media post.

Kent also suggested that the United States should reposition some of its military forces away from bases within Iran's range, arguing that such moves would reduce the risk of renewed conflict and improve the prospects for diplomacy.

His comments come as the US and Iran seek to implement a ceasefire framework that includes halting military operations, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and beginning broader negotiations on unresolved issues, including sanctions and regional security arrangements.

The agreement has been welcomed by several international actors but has also faced criticism from some Israeli politicians and security analysts who argue that it does not adequately address concerns over Iran's nuclear programme and support for regional armed groups.

Kent has been one of the most prominent critics of Washington's military confrontation with Iran. In March, he resigned as head of the National Counterterrorism Center, saying he believed Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States and arguing that the conflict had been influenced by pressure from Israel and its supporters in Washington.

Speaking after his resignation, Kent said there was no intelligence indicating that Iran was preparing an imminent attack on the United States. He also questioned the strategic wisdom of further military escalation, warning that the conflict could draw American forces deeper into a prolonged regional war.

The peace initiative has nevertheless generated cautious optimism among diplomats and international observers. President Trump described the agreement as the beginning of a "new era" in relations between Washington and Tehran, while officials involved in the talks said the deal could help stabilise global energy markets and reduce the risk of a wider regional conflict.

Despite the breakthrough, analysts warn that significant challenges remain.

Key issues, including Iran's nuclear activities, sanctions relief and regional security arrangements, are still to be negotiated during a 60-day implementation and verification period.