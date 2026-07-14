Tanzania says Vision 2050 will accelerate delivery of United Nations SDGs

New York. Tanzania has said that the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050 will accelerate the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by fully integrating them into the country's short-, medium- and long-term development plans.

The commitment was announced by the Minister of State in the President's Office for Planning and Investment, Professor Kitila Alexander Mkumbo, while addressing the General Debate of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Presenting Tanzania's national statement, Prof Mkumbo said the country had continued to make steady progress towards achieving the SDGs despite global challenges, including climate change, economic shocks and regional conflicts.

He highlighted key achievements, including expanded access to clean water and sanitation, strengthened healthcare services, improved access to quality education, wider electricity coverage, accelerated digital transformation, increased investment in strategic infrastructure, stronger domestic resource mobilisation and enhanced capacity of public institutions.

Prof Mkumbo said Tanzania views the 2030 Agenda as an integral part of its long-term development journey. He explained that the agenda has been aligned with the National Development Vision 2050 through the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV), providing a framework for sustaining progress on the SDGs beyond 2030.

He said the country's priority areas for the coming years include modernising agriculture, advancing industrial development, expanding the blue economy, strengthening resilience to climate change, accelerating digital reforms, investing in human capital and increasing domestic resource mobilisation to drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The minister stressed that achieving the 2030 Agenda would require stronger international cooperation, noting that many developing countries continue to face significant financing gaps that constrain investment in development projects.

He called on the international community to fully implement the 2023 United Nations Political Declaration and support the UN Secretary-General's SDG Stimulus initiative by lowering borrowing costs, addressing debt challenges, expanding access to affordable development finance and accelerating reforms to create a more inclusive global financial system that better serves developing countries.