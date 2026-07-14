Yanga delay Mwamnyeto deal over financial terms

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) are taking their time before deciding the future of Captain Bakari Mwamnyeto, with financial considerations emerging as one of the key factors behind the delay in renewing contracts for several players whose deals have expired, The Citizen can reveal.

Mwamnyeto is among a number of Yanga players awaiting new agreements after the conclusion of the 2025/2026 season, despite playing a significant role in the club’s continued dominance in Tanzanian football.

Sources within the club said negotiations have not been concluded because Yanga’s management is carefully reviewing the financial demands of players seeking contract renewals, particularly regarding signing fees.

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According to the source, some experienced players are requesting higher signing fees than those they received in previous contracts, forcing the club to reassess whether such payments match the players’ current value, age and long-term contribution.

The club believes contract renewals require a different approach compared to signing new players, as existing players have already contributed to the club’s success over several seasons.

“It is true that some players are asking for bigger signing fees despite having already served the club for several seasons.

The club has to consider such factors because it cannot always provide the same signing fees given to new players,” said a member of Yanga’s executive committee.

“It is possible to increase salaries while maintaining or reducing signing fees, but the club must conduct proper analysis before making decisions on contract renewals.”

Mwamnyeto joined Yanga on August 1, 2020 from Coastal Union and has since become one of the club’s most influential players during a successful era.

The defender has helped Yanga win five consecutive Mainland Tanzania Premier League titles and four CRDB Federation Cup trophies, while also playing a leadership role as team captain.

However, despite his contribution, the club is yet to reach an agreement with the player as it continues reviewing the future of several members of the squad.

The source added that the delay is also linked to other commitments at the club, including preparations for leadership elections following a demanding season.

“We are yet to sign Mwamnyeto and others. There is still time because we are coming from a tough season, and the club is now preparing for new leadership elections.

I am sure the time will come and the matter will be resolved,” said the source. Mwamnyeto’s manager, Carlos Silvester, confirmed that the defender’s contract with Yanga expired at the end of the season, saying they are currently assessing his performance before deciding on the next move.

“Bakari has finished his contract. When the season ended, his agreement with Yanga also came to an end. We have just started evaluating the previous season,” said Silvester.

“He performed well while at Yanga, scored important goals, won the league title and the Community Shield. We can say it was one of his best seasons.”

Silvester said the assessment will also include discussions over a possible contract extension at Yanga, while considering other offers that may come from interested clubs.