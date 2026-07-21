Tanzanian man flees after tricking stepchildren following partner's murder

Dodoma. The body of woman, Leah Mazengo, 48, was found on her farm at Lamaiti Village, Bahi District, Dodoma Region, with accusations of her murder being linked to her husband.

Police in Dodoma Region have not confirmed the murder, but reports from the scene indicate the body of the woman will be buried today, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Lamaiti Village Chairman, Mr Paul Mkonongo, has acknowledged the existence of the murder incident and that they are proceeding with burial arrangements.

"It is true there is a murder in my village, furthermore this Leah Mazengo was my member in the village government and this incident has hurt us deeply," acknowledged Mr Mkonongo.

How the incident occurred

He said, yesterday, Monday, July 20, 2026, the woman said goodbye and headed to the farm, but did not return until evening when they found her body in the farm, suspected to have been strangled.

He said immediately after she went to the farm, her husband, who is known by one name as Johnson, went to his father-in-law (Leah’s father), requested a bicycle, and went to the farm.

"A little later, he sent a text message using his wife's phone asking the children to give their stepfather an amount of Sh300,000 because there was something he was doing, and when he arrived home, the children complied," says Mr Mkonongo.

However, after receiving the money, he returned the bicycle to his father-in-law, rushed back home, packed his clothes, and hired a motorbike (boda boda) to Bahi town.

Upon seeing that, the children became worried, so they began calling their mother's and father's phones, but they were unreachable; when they reported to the village, people went to the farm where they found the body, then informed the police, who arrived for investigation.