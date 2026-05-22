Tanzania seeks to link procurement appeals body with Judiciary digital systems

Dodoma. The government has unveiled plans to integrate the electronic complaints and appeals system of the Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA) with the Judiciary’s digital platform in a move aimed at speeding up access to justice, enhancing transparency and strengthening accountability in public procurement processes.

The integration, expected to be implemented in the next financial year, will enable seamless sharing of information whenever decisions issued by the PPAA are referred to the High Court for review.

Officials said the initiative forms part of the broader national agenda to modernise public services through technology in line with the National Development Vision 2050.

Speaking during the opening of a training programme on opportunities and rights for traders and special groups in public procurement processes in Dodoma on Thursday, May 22, 2026, PPAA executive secretary James Sando said the authority was continuing to strengthen the Complaint and Appeal Management Module under the National e-Procurement System of Tanzania (NeST).

Mr Sando said the planned linkage with the Judiciary’s electronic system would simplify the exchange of information between institutions and ensure quicker handling of procurement disputes escalated to the High Court for judicial review.

“The goal of integrating these systems is to bring essential services closer to citizens in a timely manner, as emphasised in Vision 2050, which prioritises investment in ICT to enable people to access services more quickly and easily,” he said.

The digital reforms come amid sweeping changes in Tanzania’s public procurement sector following the enactment of the Public Procurement Act, 2023, and the Public Procurement Appeals Regulations, 2025, which introduced mandatory electronic submission of complaints and appeals through NeST.

According to Mr Sando, the electronic complaints and appeals module, jointly developed by the PPAA and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), has been operational since February 2025 and has already transformed the way public institutions receive, register and process procurement disputes.

“This system has reduced costs and delays, improved efficiency, enhanced transparency and accountability, and strengthened record management,” he said, adding that bidders can now track the status of their appeals online while accessing all related documents through the NeST platform.

“The PPAA has also intensified nationwide capacity-building programmes to ensure stakeholders understand and effectively use the digital system. Training sessions have been conducted across multiple zones and regions, including Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Lindi, Mtwara, Ruvuma, Njombe and Iringa,” he added.

The PPAA boss revealed that during the 2025/2026 financial year alone, the authority trained 1,296 bidders and 705 procurement and legal officers on the use of the system.

In addition, 878 young people from Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Mbeya received specialised training on how to claim their rights within public procurement processes.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule commended the sixth-phase government under President Hassan for advancing reforms aimed at improving efficiency, value for money and accountability in public procurement.

She also praised the PPAA and PPRA for expanding awareness and training programmes that empower traders, youth and special groups to participate more effectively in government tenders.