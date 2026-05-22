Tanzania unveils seven-point agenda to accelerate industrial growth

Dodoma. The government has unveiled an ambitious seven-point agenda aimed at accelerating industrial growth, strengthening trade competitiveness and unlocking opportunities for young innovators as the Ministry of Industry and Trade tabled its 2026/2027 budget estimates in Parliament.

Presenting the ministry’s budget on Friday, May 22, 2026, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga said the plan aligns with Vision 2050, the Fourth Five-Year National Development Plan, the 2025 CCM Election Manifesto and other national policy frameworks.

The ministry has requested Parliament to approve a total budget of Sh137.8 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year.

Of the amount, Sh104.1 billion has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, including salaries, while Sh33.7 billion has been earmarked for development expenditure, all financed through domestic sources.

The proposed budget represents an increase of Sh2 billion from the Sh135.7 billion approved by Parliament for the 2025/2026 financial year.

At the core of the ministry’s strategy are seven priority areas expected to drive industrialisation, expand business opportunities and position Tanzania to benefit from the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The first priority focuses on the continued implementation of flagship and strategic industrial projects, including investments overseen by the National Development Corporation (NDC), such as the Mchuchuma coal project, Liganga iron and steel project and the Engaruka soda ash project.

The ministry also plans to strengthen industrial production capacity and service delivery through improved enabling infrastructure, including the construction of industrial clusters and industrial estates targeting small and medium-sized industries across the country.

Another major focus will be accelerating industrial and trade development through innovation, modern technology and skills training.

Ms Kapinga said rapid technological advancement and the growth of the digital economy require Tanzania to invest heavily in innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly among young people entering the labour market.

To support entrepreneurs and manufacturers, the ministry intends to improve access to finance and capital for industrial producers and business operators, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

The fifth priority seeks to improve the business environment and stimulate private sector growth by enhancing regulatory and operational conditions for investors and traders.

The ministry also plans to intensify efforts to secure local and international markets for Tanzanian goods and services through trade missions, exhibitions and market intelligence initiatives.

However, a major highlight of the budget is the government’s plan to establish and expand Innovation and Business Hubs for youth, which Ms Kapinga described as a critical tool for stimulating economic growth.

“The hubs will create supportive environments for young innovators and entrepreneurs to develop competitive businesses capable of penetrating both domestic and global markets,” she said.

The minister noted that global trade is increasingly shifting towards digitally delivered services, with digital commerce expected to outpace trade in physical goods.

She said Tanzania must ensure its youth are equipped to seize opportunities emerging from technological transformation and knowledge-based economies.

Under the implementation plan for 2026/2027, various institutions under the ministry have been assigned key responsibilities to drive the agenda.

The Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (Tirdo) plans to establish a National Industrial Information Management System (NIIMS), technology forecasting systems and incubation centres for innovators.

It will also construct a pilot electronics manufacturing plant using locally available raw materials and establish energy and mineral laboratories.

The Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido), Centre for Agricultural Mechanization and Rural Technology (Camartec) and Tanzania Engineering and Manufacturing Design Organization (Temdo) will jointly support more than 3,000 entrepreneurs to access markets and financing, while providing skills training to over 21,000 entrepreneurs.

The institutions also plan to establish industrial clusters in at least one district in every region of mainland Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) plans to prepare 520 national standards and issue quality licences to 1,200 products, including those produced by small-scale entrepreneurs, while continuing crackdowns on substandard goods.