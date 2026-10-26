Tanzania targets carbon cash from strategic projects









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has given public institutions six months to identify carbon market opportunities in major projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (DART) and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, as the government seeks to attract climate finance and green investment.

The directive requires ministries, departments, agencies, public corporations and local government authorities to assess how their investments and programmes could generate carbon credits, with the findings to be submitted to the National Carbon Monitoring Centre (NCMC).

Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office responsible for Union Affairs and Environment, Hamad Masauni, issued the directive at the Tanzania Carbon Market and Investment Forum 2026 in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend, urging public institutions to integrate greenhouse gas emissions reduction opportunities into project planning and design rather than consider them after implementation.

“I direct all public institutions to utilise these opportunities through projects and programmes under their supervision, and I will ask for implementation reports,” he said.

Mr Masauni said the government had allocated more than Sh5 billion in the current financial year to develop digital systems for monitoring emissions reductions, managing carbon market information and registering projects and carbon credits. He said more than 100 projects had been registered or submitted to the NCMC, while approximately 10 million carbon credits from Tanzanian projects had been issued through international registries.

However, NCMC Board Chairperson Albina Chuwa said Tanzania had utilised less than three per cent of its estimated carbon market potential, leaving significant room for expanding projects and attracting investment.

“By my quick estimate, our capacity and the scale of what we have achieved so far are below three per cent. We still have a great deal of work to do together,” she said.

Dr Chuwa identified forestry, agriculture and clean energy, among other sectors, as potential sources of carbon projects. Tanzania has approximately 48.1 million hectares of forests and 174,488 hectares of mangroves, she said.

Despite this natural resource base, Dr Chuwa said no mangrove carbon project in Tanzania was generating revenue at the time of her remarks.

NCMC Chief Executive Officer Kathryn Kiragaba identified limited access to early-stage financing as a major obstacle facing developers seeking to establish carbon projects.

She said the costs of feasibility studies, technical documentation, validation and verification could prevent projects from progressing, particularly when developers struggled to secure agreements with carbon credit buyers.

“We must develop practical solutions that bring project developers and financiers closer together,” she said.

Ms Kiragaba urged financial institutions to explore concessional loans, guarantees and blended finance to reduce investment risks and improve access to capital for viable projects.