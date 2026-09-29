Tanzania targets HIV, teen pregnancies as key health threats for youth

Dar es Salaam. Health stakeholders have identified five major threats to the health and wellbeing of young people and adolescents in Tanzania, including HIV, teenage pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, gender-based violence and mental health challenges.

They have called for reproductive health information and services to reach young people on time and in forms that respond to their needs.

The concerns were raised during a two-day Adolescent and Youth Sexual and Reproductive Health (AYSRH) meeting held in Dar es Salaam from September 29 to 30, 2026.

The meeting, organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Doris Mollel Foundation, brought together stakeholders to identify health challenges facing young people and develop a joint 2026/27 plan to improve reproductive health services for the group.

According to the Ministry of Health, young people account for an estimated 31 per cent of Tanzania’s population, yet many continue to face health and economic challenges, including those related to reproductive health.

Ministry of Health Adolescent Reproductive Health Coordinator Gerald Kihwele said an assessment of young people’s health had identified barriers preventing some from accessing reproductive health services, including HIV and sexually transmitted infection services and contraception.

“It is possible that we have provided enough education, but the environment at our health facilities has not been youth-friendly. That is why we have involved young people themselves, so that we can hear their voices and understand what needs to be improved, whether it is the facilities, services or the time at which services are provided,” he said.

Mr Kihwele said involving young people was important because Tanzania has a large youth population, making investment in their health, education and skills essential to the country’s development.

“What we want is to have young people who are healthy and have the right education and skills because a country that wants to develop must invest in its young people. We cannot say we are investing in them without first ensuring that they are healthy and have access to services that meet their needs,” he said.

Doris Mollel Foundation Reproductive Health Officer Brian Kilenzi said the organisation was implementing two interventions, including helping girls who are out of school return to the education system and linking survivors of gender-based violence with safe shelters.

He said girls affected by violence are provided with a safe place to stay as their cases are followed up, including legal procedures, before they are reunited with their families.

Mr Kilenzi said implementation of the interventions had shown that a significant gap remained in communities, with the number of young people requiring support exceeding the organisation’s planned reach.

He said the foundation aims to reach 1,985 girls across 47 councils but had already identified more than 2,800 girls who are out of school and need support to return to the education system.

Christian Social Services Commission (CSSC) representative Subira Lyimo said cooperation between the Government and stakeholders was necessary to address existing gaps because different organisations work with different groups of young people.

She said combining their experience and interventions could improve efforts to address challenges facing young people.

“Every stakeholder has their own interventions. If we come together and link those interventions with the challenges we are seeing, we can solve the problems more effectively than working separately,” she said.

Ms Lyimo also called for greater efforts to economically empower young people, saying a lack of means to support themselves could expose them to risky circumstances.

What you need to know

Ministry of Health statistics show that young people make up an estimated 31 per cent of Tanzania’s population, but the group continues to face health and economic challenges, including reproductive health concerns.

The figures show that about 22 per cent of girls aged 15 to 19 have begun childbearing, while HIV prevalence is estimated at 4.6 per cent.

Gender-based violence also remains a concern, with an estimated 27 per cent of women of reproductive age having experienced physical or sexual violence.