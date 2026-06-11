History made as more red cards than goals mark Mexico’s dramatic World Cup opening win

Dar es Salaam. History was written on the opening night of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Mexico’s 2-0 victory over South Africa became the first-ever tournament curtain-raiser to feature more red cards than goals, in a match defined by controversy, VAR intervention and disciplinary chaos.

The spectacle unfolded in front of a capacity crowd of more than 85,000 fans at Estadio Azteca, where the co-hosts began their campaign with a convincing win on the scoreboard but a turbulent night in terms of discipline.

South Africa’s challenge unraveled early when Yaya Sithole was dismissed in the first half after a late challenge left the referee with little hesitation.

The red card immediately shifted momentum in Mexico’s favour, forcing the visitors into a deep defensive reshuffle and a survival battle for the remainder of the match.

The situation worsened for the African side after the interval when captain Themba Zwane was also shown a red card following a VAR review by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

The review found Zwane had struck Mexico’s Roberto Alvarado in the face during an off-the-ball incident, leaving South Africa with just nine players and effectively ending their hopes of a comeback.

With the numerical advantage firmly established, Mexico controlled possession and territory, gradually wearing down their opponents.

The breakthrough came through Julián Quiñones, who finished clinically to ignite celebrations among the home supporters. The second goal followed from Raúl Jiménez, whose composed strike sealed the result and ensured a perfect start for the co-hosts.

However, the drama did not end there. Deep into stoppage time, Mexico defender César Montes was also sent off after denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

That late dismissal added a final twist to an already chaotic encounter and brought the total number of red cards in the match to three.

The figure sets a new World Cup record for an opening match, surpassing the previous mark of two red cards, which was set in the 1990 tournament opener between Cameroon and Argentina.

That historic match also featured major disciplinary drama, but even it did not reach the levels seen in Mexico City.

The scale of the incident becomes even more striking when compared to recent tournaments.

The entire 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar produced just four red cards across the whole competition, meaning the 2026 edition is already close to matching that tally after only a single fixture.

For Mexico, the result provides an ideal start to their home campaign, combining three points with strong attacking control in the second half.