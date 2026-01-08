Tanzania to revive long-abandoned Musoma Tourist Hotel

Musoma. The government plans to revive redevelopment of the Musoma Tourist Hotel, which has remained idle for more than 25 years after being abandoned by an investor, leaving the structure in a dilapidated state.

Owned by the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), the hotel was among the public enterprises privatised under the national privatisation policy.

Since then, it has remained unused, deteriorating into a derelict structure reportedly frequented by criminals.

Speaking after inspecting the hotel premises at Mwisenge in Musoma Municipality on Thursday, January 8, 2026, Deputy Minister in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Dr Pius Chaya, said refurbishment is expected to start in early June as part of the government’s investment policy implementation.

“In short, an investor has been identified and is in discussions with TRC on how revitalisation and operations will be undertaken. I direct the Treasury Registrar to ensure these discussions are concluded swiftly so that work can commence immediately,” he said.

Dr Chaya said the government is prioritising investment to boost national economic growth and improve livelihoods, aiming to generate jobs and income through domestic and foreign investors.

Over the past four years, the government has invested heavily in social services, including health, education, and water, to prepare the country for sustainable investment.

“The improvement of social services was deliberate because citizens cannot benefit from investment without adequate services. Now the focus is investment,” he said.

Dr Chaya also revealed that the Treasury Registrar has initiated talks with two other investors to revive the long-dormant Mutex milk and textile factories.

He urged Tanzanians to change their mindset on investment, stressing that the government will replace investors who fail to develop projects and seek new ones to ensure opportunities are not wasted.

Earlier, Mara Regional Commissioner Colonel Evans Mtambi said previous efforts to establish factories, including textile, milk, and fish processing, had failed, leaving the region without functioning industries.

“The region currently has no operating factories. Opportunities exist; we need factories to move from raw material production to value addition, strengthening our value chain,” he said.

He added that Vision 2050 prioritises factories of all sizes, and the Mara Region must benefit, with designated industrial zones being identified to facilitate investment.

Musoma Urban MP Mgore Miraji said reviving factories would strengthen the regional and local economy.

“Our biggest challenge is livelihoods. Reviving these factories will increase financial circulation and improve the economy of the people and the district,” he said.

Musoma District Commissioner Mr Juma Chikoka said reconstructing the hotel will create jobs, boost the economy, and help reduce crime, as some criminals have been using the derelict building for illegal activities.

Some residents have called on the government to fast-track industrial revival to create employment opportunities.