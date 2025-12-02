Tanzania unveils new strategy to restore Tanzanite’s global status

Mererani. The government has unveiled an ambitious strategy to revitalise the Tanzanite trade and restore the blue-violet gemstone’s prominence on the global market.

The plan, announced by the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, seeks to strengthen market management, introduce fresh branding and reinforce domestic trading systems built around the Tanzanite Exchange Centre in Mererani.

Addressing hundreds of miners, dealers, brokers and traders at the Centre, Mr Mavunde said Tanzanite had previously generated revenues of up to Sh161 billion in a single year.

He reminded stakeholders that as of June 30, 2025, total revenue from the mining sector had reached Sh1 trillion, noting that the 2009 Mineral Policy and national development plans had projected a 10 percent contribution to GDP by 2025.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, we have now reached 10.1 percent,” he said. “Our task is to build on that foundation so that our minerals, especially Tanzanite, deliver even greater benefits to Tanzanians.”

Mr Mavunde said he selected Manyara Region for one of his earliest field visits because Tanzanite is both a strategic national asset and the backbone of livelihoods in Mererani and Simanjiro. It was essential, he said, to hear directly from those who depend on the gemstone before finalising Government action.

Mr Mavunde acknowledged concerns from miners and traders over falling Tanzanite prices, which many say no longer reflect the stone’s historic value.

He noted that precious stones derive their premium from rarity and proper management, and that disorderly production and sales inevitably weaken prices.

While business people have a responsibility to maintain discipline in trade, he said, government must also put in place systems that preserve value. He outlined three main pillars of the new approach.

The first is rebranding Tanzanite to rebuild its premium image in the global market. Domestic auctions have been reinstated, and the government now plans to take Tanzanite into international auctions so it can reclaim its position among the world’s leading gemstones. International gemstone exhibitions dedicated to Tanzanite and other precious stones will also be revived.

The second pillar focuses on completing and fully operationalising the Tanzanite Exchange Centre to serve as the central platform for managing the trade. Once fully established, the Centre will provide a transparent framework for pricing, traceability and taxation.

Mr Mavunde urged the Simanjiro District Council to improve surrounding infrastructure and expand commercial areas to take advantage of the expected growth.

He further outlined a long-term vision of developing a “Tanzanite City” in Mererani, complete with dedicated zones for hotels, logistics and other supporting activities, transforming the town into a bustling trading and service hub anchored on the gemstone economy.

Mr Mavunde said his goal is to “relocate global markets” by establishing in Tanzania the same structured trading systems that currently attract sellers abroad.

He said two factors drive traders to sell outside the country: reliable markets and instant payment.

Reforms already underway, he noted, allow the Bank of Tanzania to pay gemstone sellers within 24 hours of a verified sale.

To address capital constraints affecting local traders, the Minister announced the rollout of an export guarantee scheme aimed at helping Tanzanians compete with large international buyers.

“Those who buy your stones today have huge capital bases abroad,” he said. “Through this guarantee scheme, honest Tanzanian traders will be strengthened so they too can buy in volume and engage global markets from a position of strength.”

He warned traders involved in smuggling, citing known routes such as Rombo, and stressed that enforcement would continue. Honest traders, he said, would be supported to handle larger volumes legally.

Resident Mining Offices have been directed to group traders by capital size so that tailored support programmes can be developed for micro, small and larger operators.

Mr Mavunde also linked the Tanzanite strategy to broader youth empowerment initiatives, noting that 291 young people have already been issued with mining licences under ongoing programmes in the area.

He emphasised that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is committed to ensuring Tanzanians benefit directly from mineral wealth and that more value remains within the country.