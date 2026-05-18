Tanzania, US in talks over new health pact to boost local drug production

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and the United States have started discussions on a new health cooperation agreement expected to strengthen health security, universal health insurance and local production of medical supplies, in what officials say could become a model for other African countries.

The discussions took place on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland, during a meeting between the Minister for Health, Mr Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa, and US global health official Mr Brad Smith.

During the talks, both sides agreed to fast-track negotiations on a proposed memorandum of understanding on global health cooperation between Tanzania and the United States.

The two parties stressed that the partnership should deliver mutual benefits while respecting national laws and international obligations.

Mr Smith serves as senior adviser for global health affairs and senior adviser in the Office of Global Health Security and Diplomacy at the US Department of State.

The discussions marked what officials described as a new phase of health cooperation between the two countries, with Tanzania signalling its intention to build a stronger and more self-reliant healthcare system capable of addressing current and future health challenges.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Mchengerwa said Tanzania was optimistic about the discussions and ready to begin technical cooperation immediately.

He said Tanzania was seeking a balanced partnership aimed at strengthening health systems, particularly in the areas of universal health insurance, local manufacturing of medical products and the use of digital technology in healthcare services.

“We want a cooperation framework that delivers long-term results, improves access to quality healthcare services and strengthens the country’s capacity for greater self-reliance in the health sector,” he said.

Universal health insurance emerged as one of the key areas of cooperation during the talks.

Tanzania is currently implementing the Universal Health Insurance Act of 2023, which seeks to expand access to healthcare services, reduce out-of-pocket health spending and integrate healthcare financing systems.

Through the proposed partnership, Tanzania expects to benefit from US expertise in innovative healthcare financing, insurance claims management, fraud control and strengthening the financial sustainability of health insurance funds.

The two sides also underscored the importance of strengthening local production of medicines, diagnostic equipment and other medical products to reduce dependence on imports.

Mr Mchengerwa said increased domestic manufacturing would improve regional health security, enhance access to medical products and create investment opportunities for US companies in Tanzania.

In that regard, he cited the existing partnership between Tanzania and Abbott in supporting the production of rapid testing kits for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis as an example of cooperation that could be expanded further.

For more than two decades, Tanzania and the United States have cooperated in combating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria through various health programmes, including PEPFAR.

The cooperation has also helped strengthen laboratory systems, medical supply chains and the development of healthcare professionals in Tanzania.

Through the proposed agreement, the two countries now hope to establish a more structured long-term cooperation framework focused on measurable results and capable of being replicated in other African countries.

Mr Mchengerwa was accompanied at the meeting by Tanzania’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdallah Saleh Possi.