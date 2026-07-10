Simba to enter camp on July 18 ahead of Kagame Cup

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC will report to their pre-season training camp on July 18 as the Mainland Premier League giants intensify preparations for the 2025 CECAFA Kagame Cup, which will be held in Rwanda from July 24 to August 8.

The regional tournament will serve as a key part of Simba's preparations for the 2026/27 season.

Simba also discovered their group-stage opponents after Friday's draw, which placed them in Group B alongside fellow Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars, Jamus FC of South Sudan and Mogadishu City Club of Somalia.

The draw was conducted by former Simba and Young Africans midfielder Haruna Niyonzima.

Group A comprises hosts APR, Vipers SC of Uganda, Gor Mahia of Kenya and Garde Républicaine of Djibouti, while Group C features Al Hilal of Sudan, Rayon Sports of Rwanda, Tusker FC of Kenya and KVZ of Zanzibar.

A Simba official said the team would use the tournament to sharpen the squad ahead of the new campaign.

"The team will enter camp on July 18 to prepare for the Kagame Cup, which forms an important part of our build-up to the new season," the official said.

Singida Black Stars head coach Muhibu Kanu said his side would begin preparations three days earlier by reporting to camp on July 15, with the tournament also serving as part of their preseason program.

"We have been drawn in a tough group, but that is an advantage because it will allow us to assess our level against strong opposition," said Kanu.

"Playing weaker teams and winning does not necessarily show where you stand. Competing against quality opponents will give us a true picture of the team's strength.