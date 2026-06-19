Tanzanian consulting firm Perterms wins international recognition through basel institute's share my story initiative

Basel, Switzerland. Tanzanian consulting firm Perterms Consultancy Limited has received international recognition after being named among the winners of the Share My Story Initiative, organised by the Basel Institute on Governance during the 6th International Collective Action Conference held in Basel, Switzerland, on June 9 and 10, 2026.

The conference brought together institutional leaders, private sector representatives, development organisations, researchers and policymakers from various countries to discuss collaborative approaches to strengthening governance, accountability and sustainable business practices.

The Share My Story Initiative invited participants to share experiences, lessons and approaches aimed at promoting accountability, integrity and risk management within organisations and communities. The programme sought to encourage knowledge-sharing and highlight the role of collective efforts in strengthening institutions and business environments.

Perterms Consultancy Limited was recognised for its contribution to governance, risk management, accountability and institutional integrity through its advisory and investigative services.

Chief Executive Officer Shakibu Mussa Nsekela said the recognition marked an important milestone for both the company and Tanzania's participation in international governance discussions.

“Being recognised on such an international platform demonstrates that expertise and solutions developed locally can contribute meaningfully to global discussions on governance, accountability and organisational resilience,” he said.

Mr Nsekela added that the recognition should encourage Tanzanian professionals and institutions to engage more actively in international knowledge-sharing platforms and contribute to addressing emerging governance and business challenges.

According to the conference organisers, collective action has become an increasingly important framework for bringing together public institutions, private sector organisations, civil society groups and development partners to address common challenges through collaboration, transparency and shared accountability.

The recognition of Perterms highlights the growing participation of African institutions in international discussions on governance, integrity and sustainable business practices.

As organisations continue to face complex operational, regulatory and reputational risks, conference organisers noted the importance of strengthening governance systems, improving risk management and enhancing collaboration among stakeholders.