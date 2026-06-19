Tanzania, Türkiye strengthen pact to curb post-harvest crop losses

Dodoma. Tanzania and Türkiye have agreed to deepen cooperation in the agriculture sector, with a strong focus on boosting productivity and reducing post-harvest losses through improved infrastructure and value addition.

The partnership will support the implementation of key agricultural development initiatives, including the expansion and upgrading of irrigation systems aimed at reducing reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

This was said on Friday, June 19, 2026, in Dodoma by Minister for Agriculture Daniel Chongolo during talks with Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Bekir Gezer.

Mr Chongolo said the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seeks to enhance agricultural cooperation, strengthen farmers’ economic participation, and open new opportunities for value addition and access to global markets.

“The MoU between the two countries aims to strengthen cooperation in agriculture to boost the economic growth of individual farmers and the nation at large by unlocking new economic opportunities and increasing the value of agricultural products in the global market,” he said.

He said that the collaboration will also support the implementation of Tanzania’s Agricultural Transformation Agenda 2050 and Agenda 10/30, which seek to transform the sector into a more productive and commercially viable industry, targeting annual growth of up to 10 per cent by 2030.

Mr Chongolo said that the partnership would open investment opportunities in agro-processing and agribusiness, thereby increasing the competitiveness of Tanzanian produce in international markets.

On his part, Ambassador Gezer urged the government to ensure that projects under the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) directly benefit farmers by strengthening agricultural systems and improving productivity.

He said effective utilisation of the projects would ease challenges facing farmers and enhance their capacity to engage in commercial agriculture.