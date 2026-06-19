Tems joins Queen Latifah, Doechii on BET stage

The 2026 BET Awards is set to bring together a cross-generational mix of global stars, with Tems, Queen Latifah and Doechii among the headline performers confirmed for this year’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

The show, scheduled for Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Peacock Theatre, continues BET’s positioning of the awards as “Culture’s Biggest Night”, blending legacy acts with the new wave of streaming-era artists.

This year’s performance roster also includes names such as Cardi B, Kehlani, Jill Scott, Common, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, French Montana, T.I., Max B, The War and Treaty, and emerging act kwn, signalling one of the most genre-diverse lineups in recent editions.

Tems’ inclusion further reinforces the growing presence of African artists on the BET stage, where she is expected to deliver one of the most closely watched performances of the night, following her continued global crossover success in R&B and Afrobeats-infused sounds.

Queen Latifah’s return to the stage adds a strong legacy dimension to the lineup, with anticipation building around a potential special live moment, while Doechii represents the rising new-school energy driving contemporary hip-hop and experimental R&B.

Industry observers note that this year’s performances reflect a deliberate balance between iconic influence and emerging global sounds.