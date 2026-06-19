Race begins for Sh1.07 trillion as HESLB launches university loan applications

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of students seeking to pursue higher education this year have at least two months to submit their applications for loans and grants from the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB).

The fund, which will support an estimated 280,000 students during the 2026/27 academic year, is among the largest investments by the government in higher education financing, reflecting the expanding access to university and tertiary education.

Announcing the opening of the application window in Dar es Salaam on June 19, HESLB Executive Director, Dr Bill Kiwia, said eligible applicants have until August 31, 2026, to submit their applications for loans and grants.

The package includes loans for undergraduate students, diploma students, students pursuing the Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice, as well as beneficiaries of the Samia Scholarship programme.

“We would like to inform our youth, parents and guardians that the loan and scholarship application window for the 2026/27 academic year has officially opened today and will close on August 31. We urge all eligible applicants to submit their applications within the stipulated time-frame,” said Dr Kiwia.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for higher education financing continues to rise as more students complete secondary education and qualify for admission to universities and colleges across the country.

Over the years, HESLB has become one of the government's most important tools for promoting equitable access to higher education, particularly for students from low-income households who would otherwise struggle to finance their studies.

According to HESLB, the opening of the application period is accompanied by the release of four key guidelines governing the allocation of loans and scholarships. These guidelines have already been uploaded to the board’s online system and are available through its website.

The guidelines cover undergraduate loans, diploma student loans, loans for students pursuing the Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice, and the Samia Scholarship programme.

Dr Kiwia urged students, parents and other education stakeholders to read the guidelines carefully before starting the application process.

“Applicants must ensure that they provide accurate information and follow all instructions. Failure to do so may result in delays or challenges during loan processing,” he said.

The board has repeatedly raised concerns over application errors, many of which arise from applicants relying on unofficial assistance when completing forms. Such mistakes have in previous years contributed to delays, incomplete submissions and unsuccessful applications.

To minimise such challenges, HESLB has advised applicants to rely solely on official guidance and information provided by the board.

“We have seen some applicants receiving incorrect advice from unauthorised sources. We encourage students to use only official HESLB information and guidelines when filling in their applications,” Dr Kiwia said.





Under the application procedure, students are required to access the HESLB online application portal through the board’s website and select the loan application section. Registration begins with the applicant’s Form Four examination number, after which the system guides them through the remaining stages.

The board has also stressed the importance of using the same Form Four examination number when applying for university admission and when applying for a student loan.

In addition, applicants are required to ensure that their birth certificates or death certificates for deceased parents or guardians, have been verified and issued with validation numbers by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) for Mainland Tanzania or the relevant authorities in Zanzibar.

Applicants aged 18 years and above must also provide their National Identification Number (NIN) during the application process.

Those below the age threshold may proceed without a NIN but are encouraged to begin the registration process early to avoid future inconveniences.

Speaking at the event, HESLB Director of Loan Allocation and Disbursement, Dr Peter Mmari, said continued investment in digital systems has significantly improved transparency, efficiency and accessibility in loan administration.

“The use of digital platforms has enhanced service delivery and reduced many of the challenges previously experienced by applicants. We encourage all eligible students to utilise this opportunity and submit their applications on time,” he said.