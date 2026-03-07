Tanzanian diplomat appointed new EAC Secretary General

Arusha. A Tanzanian diplomat, Ambassador Stephen Mbundi, has been appointed the new Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC).

His appointment was announced today, March 7, during the 25th Summit of EAC Heads of State taking place in Arusha.

Ambassador Mbundi will serve a five-year term from 2026 to 2031, succeeding Veronica Nduva, who officially declared the results during the summit proceedings.

Following the announcement, Mr Mbundi was sworn-in before the regional bloc’s Heads of State.

A seasoned diplomat and government official, Ambassador Mbundi brings more than 28 years of professional experience in diplomacy and public service.

Before his appointment, he served as Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, where he oversaw matters related to the EAC.

In that role, he played a key policy and administrative part in shaping Tanzania’s foreign relations, particularly in advancing regional integration and cooperation within the EAC framework. He frequently represented the country at high-level regional and international meetings.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, thoughout his career, Ambassador Mbundi has worked closely with various EAC organs and institutions, development partners and private sector stakeholders to promote the bloc’s integration agenda.

He has also engaged extensively with counterparts from EAC partner states to address challenges affecting the free movement of goods, services and people across the region.