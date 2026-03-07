Tanzanian diplomat appointed new EAC Secretary General

Following the announcement, Mr Mbundi was sworn-in before the regional bloc’s Heads of State.
A seasoned diplomat and government official, Ambassador Mbundi brings more than 28 years of professional experience in diplomacy and public service.
Before his appointment, he served as Permanent Secretary in Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, where he oversaw matters related to the EAC.
In that role, he played a key policy and administrative part in shaping Tanzania’s foreign relations, particularly in advancing regional integration and cooperation within the EAC framework. He frequently represented the country at high-level regional and international meetings.
According to a statement issued by the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, thoughout his career, Ambassador Mbundi has worked closely with various EAC organs and institutions, development partners and private sector stakeholders to promote the bloc’s integration agenda.
He has also engaged extensively with counterparts from EAC partner states to address challenges affecting the free movement of goods, services and people across the region.
His appointment is expected to inject fresh momentum into the community’s integration efforts as the bloc continues to pursue deeper economic, political and social cooperation among its member states.