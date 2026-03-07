Uganda’s Museveni elected new EAC chair amid regional pressures

Arusha. Leaders of the East African Community (EAC) have elected Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the new Chairperson of the EAC Summit of Heads of State.

Museveni assumes the rotational position from Kenya’s President William Ruto, who has held the role since November 2024. The leadership transition was confirmed during the ongoing 25th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State in Arusha.

The EAC currently comprises eight partner states: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Somalia.

Museveni will serve a one-year term from March 2026 to March 2027, taking office at a time when the regional bloc faces significant financial and security challenges.

The Community is grappling with a deepening financial crisis, with arrears on statutory contributions estimated at nearly $89 million. Several member states, particularly the DRC, Burundi, South Sudan and Somalia, have fallen behind on their obligations, affecting the bloc’s ability to finance salaries and core operations.

Regional security concerns also remain pressing, notably the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC. The EAC has sought support from the African Union to advance efforts aimed at restoring stability in the troubled region.