Tanzanian held in Kenya allegedly over brutal killing of 11-year-old schoolgirl

Moshi/Nairobi. Tanzanian national Anthony Juma, popularly known as Kipara, is being held by Kenyan authorities on suspicion of involvement in the brutal murder of 11-year-old Glorious Maore.

Kipara becomes the second Tanzanian within a month to face serious charges in Kenya, following the arrest of Tanzanian musician Sefu Shabani, popularly known as Matonya (43), who was accused of raping a Kenyan woman.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kenya, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the court released the musician on bail after he posted a bond of KSh 500,000, equivalent to about Sh10 million, and surrendered his passport.

The incident he is accused of is said to have occurred on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at a residence in Nyali, Mombasa County.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Robinson Ondiek at Sanzu Court in Mombasa, where he denied the charges.

While Matonya’s case continues to attract attention among fans locally and abroad following his 19 days in custody, another Tanzanian is now being detained over murder allegations.

The case involving Kipara has been scheduled for mention tomorrow, Monday, May 4, 2026, following a court order issued on Monday, April 13, 2026, remanding him for 21 days to allow investigators to complete inquiries.

DCI Kenya report

In a statement issued on Friday, May 1, 2026, via its official X account (formerly Twitter), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenya said the child was first defiled before being hanged to death.

The DCI said the search for the missing child ended with Kipara’s arrest as the main suspect in the murder of Glorious Maore.

According to the statement, the child was reported missing on Sunday, March 15, 2026, after failing to return home from Sunday school practice, sparking concern.

Discovery of the body

The DCI report further states that days after the disappearance, the child’s body was discovered by children in the Manyani area.

It said the children had been playing nearby when they stumbled upon a sack with a human hand protruding from it.

Police officers were alerted and, upon inspection, discovered the lifeless body of a young girl inside, tied with ropes in what appeared to be an attempt to conceal the crime.

A postmortem conducted at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital confirmed that Glorious had been defiled before being hanged to death, the DCI added.

Investigators from Kisauni launched inquiries that led to crucial leads pointing to Anthony Juma, popularly known as Kipara, as the main suspect.

However, the suspect had reportedly fled, leaving behind an abandoned house and partially burnt clothes and bedding, suggesting an attempt to destroy evidence.

The DCI said the search began on Tuesday, April 12, 2026, leading to Kipara’s arrest.

He was later brought to court, where investigators sought a 21-day detention order to complete investigations.

The court granted the request on Wednesday, April 13, 2026, allowing him to remain in custody.

The suspect, described as a Tanzanian national allegedly working as a waste collector without formal identification, remains in custody as investigations continue.