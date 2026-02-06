Tanzanian youth-led export platform targets £1.5 billion agri-food market in five years

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian youth-led private sector export platform has launched a major initiative aimed at positioning the country as a key supplier of value-added agri-food products to the UK and European markets, with a target of generating up to £1.5 billion (Sh5 trillion) in exports within five years.

The initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 6, 2026, between Innovation for Development Limited (I4D), through its Agri Export Hub, and Fremu UK Limited, a United Kingdom-based agri-food company.

The partnership establishes a commercially driven framework focused on export readiness, buyer-aligned production, digital trade systems and structured off-take arrangements to enable sustained market entry for Tanzania-origin products into the UK and European markets.

The agreement was facilitated through continued trade and investment diplomacy between Tanzania and the United Kingdom, with support from the Tanzania High Commission in the UK under the leadership of H.E. Mbelwa Kairuki, who has championed private sector participation, particularly by youth-led enterprises.

It also builds on existing cooperation between Fremu UK Limited and the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) to promote local products, facilitate market access and connect producers with international buyers.

Managing Director of Innovation for Development Limited, Elias Patrick, said the initiative reflects how recent policy reforms are enabling youth-led enterprises to participate effectively in international trade.

“Policy reforms matter when they translate into execution,” Mr Patrick said.

“This platform demonstrates how an enabling environment allows young private-sector actors to build scalable, investable export pipelines.”

He added that the initiative is a commercially driven export platform operating within an improved regulatory and policy environment rather than a government programme.

Fremu UK Limited Chief Executive Officer David Mukisa said the partnership marks a shift toward disciplined, buyer-led engagement with African producers.

“The UK market is not short of interest in African food products; what has been missing is consistency, compliance, and reliable execution,” Mr Mukisa said.

“Through this partnership with I4D and the Agri Export Hub, we are aligning Tanzanian producers with real buyer requirements from day one food safety standards, packaging, labelling, and volume discipline so that exports are not occasional, but sustained and scalable.”

He said Fremu’s role goes beyond sourcing.

“Our commitment is to long-term market development. We are investing time and technical capacity to ensure Tanzania-origin products are competitive, trusted, and commercially viable in the UK and European markets.”

Under the MoU, Fremu UK Limited, working in collaboration with Ocolate Limited, will serve as a UK-based technical, training and commercial partner, supporting food safety compliance, packaging, labelling and buyer-specific requirements, while also acting as a buyer and off-taker under separate commercial agreements.

Agri Export Hub, operated by I4D, will coordinate producer onboarding, aggregation, quality assurance, digital traceability and export execution, operating as a neutral export enabler rather than a trader.

Market intelligence, pricing analysis and demand validation will be undertaken with Ocolate Limited, a UK-based business intelligence and market research company specialising in consumer behaviour, demand forecasting, pricing intelligence and market entry strategies.

The platform integrates digital traceability systems, market data analytics and buyer intelligence tools to improve transparency, predictability and investor confidence while aligning with Tanzania’s expanding digital economy.

According to I4D, the initiative is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs across farming, processing, packaging, logistics and export services, generate sustained foreign exchange earnings and facilitate skills transfer in compliance and digital trade systems.

It also aims to expand the participation of youth- and women-owned enterprises across the value chain, including processing, quality assurance, branding, logistics, digital systems and export coordination.

I4D has set a five-year target of facilitating up to £1.5 billion in cumulative agri-food exports through phased market entry, product diversification and structured buyer off-take arrangements.

“This is not speculative trade, It is a disciplined growth strategy built around real buyers, verified demand, and bankable export execution,” Patrick added.