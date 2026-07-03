TBL shareholders approve 2025 accounts after strong growth year

Dar es Salaam. Shareholders of Tanzania Breweries Plc (TBL) have approved the company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, after the brewer reported strong growth in revenue and profitability.

The approvals were made during the company's 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, July 2, with shareholders also participating through an online platform.

During the meeting, shareholders adopted the directors' report, auditors' report and audited financial statements for the 2025 financial year. They also ratified the interim dividend paid during the year and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as external auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2026.

According to the company, revenue increased by 13 percent in 2025, while operating profit rose by 35 percent, driven by strong demand for beer and spirits products, disciplined cost management, continued investment in brands and improved market execution.

The interim chairman of TBL's board of directors, Ambassador Ami R. Mpungwe, said the AGM reaffirmed the company's commitment to good governance, shareholder confidence and long-term value creation.

"The Annual General Meeting remains an important accountability platform for TBL. It gives shareholders a clear view of the company's performance, governance and future direction," he said.

He said the board remained focused on providing oversight, protecting shareholder value and supporting management as the company continues to grow while contributing to Tanzania's economy.

TBL managing director Michelle N. Kilpin attributed the company's performance to the strength of its brands, employees, customers and business partners across the value chain.

"Our 2025 performance was driven by strong brands, disciplined execution and the continued trust of our consumers, customers and shareholders," she said.

She added that the company would continue investing in its brands, strengthening digital platforms, supporting local sourcing and improving operational efficiency.

Beyond its financial performance, TBL said it had continued to strengthen local value chains through increased investment in domestic production and agriculture.

The company said 2025 marked the first full year of operations at its Kilimanjaro malting plant, which has an annual capacity of 8,000 metric tonnes and supports increased use of locally sourced barley.

TBL also expanded its digital ordering systems, strengthened retailer engagement and continued supporting smallholder farmers involved in barley and sorghum production.

The company said sustainability remained central to its long-term strategy, noting that 92 percent of its packaging was either returnable or predominantly made from recycled materials during 2025.

It added that water efficiency remained at approximately 2.55 hectolitres per hectolitre of production, while efforts to promote responsible consumption and support retailer development also continued.

The board and management thanked shareholders for their continued support and reaffirmed the company's commitment to sustainable growth, strong brands and long-term value creation.

The AGM was held following the death of former board chairman Leonard C. Mususa on May 30, 2026. During the AGM programme, the company held a special session to honour his contribution to TBL, while Ambassador Ami R. Mpungwe continues to serve as interim board chairman.