TCRA launches public education campaign to curb online fraud

By Muyonga Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority has launched a public education campaign to remind and educate users of communications services and citizens about the significance of using communications services carefully to avoid online fraud and to use networks productively to promote personal and national economic growth.

Earlier, at the International Trade Fair (DITF), also known as "SabaSaba," the Director General of the Authority, Dr. Jabiri Bakari, emphasised the Authority's intention to lessen cybercrime and ensure that the cyberspace is safe, while Simon Sirro, the former Chief of the country's Police Force, noted the Police Force's commitment to continuing cooperation with TCRA in ensuring users.

At TCRA we are determined to make sure the cyber space is safer and has a positive impact on our national economy, Dr. Bakari emphasised. "The cyber space is a place where we have a lot of opportunities; effective use of these online platforms can realise positive potentials of unlocking many advantages availed by this modern environment” he noted.

Speaking on the campaign in Dar es Salaam, the Authority's Head of the Communication and Public Relations, Lucy Mbogoro, emphasised that TCRA has worked hard to guarantee that more residents are reached with information on the proper, safe, and productive use of the internet.

"The Communications Authority has realised that it is good for citizens to continue to have a broad understanding of avoiding internet fraud, which is why we have come up with a campaign,” insisted she.

She emphasised that the campaign's main strategy is to educate mobile communication service users to verify their phone lines by dialling *106# and then following the on-screen instructions because doing so would allow them to view all of their networks' registered mobile phone numbers. She also said that, if a user of communication services learns the existence of phone numbers, they are unfamiliar with, one must contact their Internet service provider or Mobile Network Operators’ agency to have such numbers removed.

"It is advisable to get your SIM cards verified because it is impossible to forecast who would register their mobile phone numbers using your National identity number. This verification procedure is crucial for protecting the security of Communication services users, especially in light of the potential repercussions of illegal activity. To ensure your safety while using communications, I urge my fellow Tanzanians to double-check your active sim cards " she emphasised.

Concerning fraud that is sent through text messages asking the service user user to send money or other messages with signs of fraud, she said that the user should enter the word "Fraud" and send it to the number 15040. The user should then follow the instructions, which include entering the phone numbers of the people suspected of fraud. She stressed that by doing this, the service user will have directly reported fraud to the online fraud unit.

"If you send fraudulent information straight to that number, the system will respond, and by reporting fraud via this short code, we as users of communications services assist law enforcement in investigating and arresting fraudsters, hence minimising cyber fraud" she stated.

Thadayo Ringo, manager of communications users and consumers for the Authority, stressed the significance of the campaign in lowering fraud incidences among communication service users.

"We have consistently stressed that when a service user is contacted by phone, whether by text message, voice call, or social networks, they should never interact with anyone he does not know. For instance, if someone sends you a link you don't recognise, don't click on it; if someone calls to tell you that you won a lottery that you did not partake; don't respond; if someone says your son is sick at school; and other similar incidents, don't cooperate to prevent getting conned "Noted, Mr Ringo.

Additionally, he noted that before making a decision to buy something online, service users should make sure that they are satisfied with the legitimacy of the merchant, including knowing their authentic address and their registration.

Recently, we've heard of some online business platform users getting taken advantage of. I urge online store customers to pay closer attention, especially those who order business goods from other countries without travelling there; they can use our Tanzanian offices abroad to authenticate the legitimacy of those online stores and prevent financial loss by paying online scammers, emphasised Ringo.

He emphasised that when making significant purchases, such as those for a business, it is sometimes preferable for online shoppers to find out if the online retailer from another country has an agent here in the country and purchase through the agent rather than ordering directly.

The TCRA campaign is driven by a number of public education messages that emphasise the following: never send money to an individual you do not know; always verify the message and the phone number used to request money before completing a transaction; always communicate with your mobile communication service provider at the 100 number only; never follow instructions given through personal numbers in relation to telecommunication services; never click on strange online links; and do not post majority of personal information online.

The former Chief of the Police Force in the country, Simon Sirro, during 2022 Dar es salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) noted the commitment of the Police Force in the country to advance cooperation with TCRA in order to ensure that users of communication networks are safe. "Those conmen who insist 'send the money through this number' now should be on alert because the Police force is awake; we shall deal with them perpendiculary. “