The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative wraps up, heralding a transformative chapter for women

Dar es Salaam. The season of reading brilliant minds through storytelling has drawn to a dignified close. The impactful and widely followed project, The Citizen Rising Woman Initiative (RWI), now concludes its sixth season under the resonant theme Give to Gain, Elevate Her Rise.

What began as a deliberate effort to spotlight women’s leadership has matured into a powerful national platform that continues to shape discourse, inspire ambition, and strengthen networks across sectors.

This year’s edition commenced on February 1 with renewed purpose and expectation. Over the course of the season, 58 compelling series featuring women leaders from Tanzania and across Africa were published.

Each profile carried not merely a personal story, but a narrative of determination, discipline, and transformation.

These features ignited conversations on women’s empowerment throughout the country. They opened doors to collaboration. They nurtured partnerships.

New opportunities emerged, and connections were forged among individuals and institutions committed to progress.

Since its inception, the Rising Woman Initiative has steadily expanded its reach and influence.

To date, more than 380 profiles have been published. Each one serves as both a record of achievement and a source of inspiration.

Each year the initiative reaches its peak on the International Women’s Day, March 8, a date that symbolises the enduring struggle for equality and recognition.

Mwananchi Communications Limited Managing Director, Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia, speaks at the RWI event last month. PHOTO | FILE

On that day, the achievements, resilience, and influence of women across Tanzania, Africa, and the wider world are acknowledged and honoured with renewed commitment.

Over the past five years, the themes guiding Rising Woman have followed a purposeful and thoughtful progression.

Each year has built upon the last, deepening the conversation and sharpening its focus. In 2021, the theme Women, We Celebrate You laid the foundation by recognising women’s contributions. It made women visible.

It honoured their presence in society and in leadership.

The following year, 2022, carried the theme She Leads. This was a call to action.

It encouraged women to step confidently into decision-making roles across business, politics and in the community. It reinforced the idea that leadership is not confined by gender, but defined by capability and commitment.

In 2023, the theme She Can reinforced belief in women’s abilities. It demonstrated that women possess both the strength and vision to drive meaningful change. The momentum continued into 2024 with Count Her In.

This theme emphasised deliberate inclusion. It insisted that women’s participation in leadership, policy-making, and economic activity is not optional, but essential for national progress.

The momentum intensified in 2025 under the theme Accelerate Her Impact. This aligned with the global Beijing+30 agenda.

It marked a transition from recognition to measurable advancement. It called for scaling women’s contributions and ensuring their influence extended across all sectors of society.

Reflecting on the conclusion of the sixth edition, Mwananchi Communications Limited Managing Director, Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia, said, “As we conclude the 6th Edition of The Citizen Rising Woman, this year’s theme, Give to Gain, leaves us with a clear message: empowering women is not an act of goodwill, it is a strategic investment in Tanzania’s future.”

Her remarks underscored the deeper significance of the stories featured throughout the season.

These narratives, she noted, have demonstrated beyond doubt that women across the country are already driving transformation. They are building businesses.

They are shaping industries. They are redefining leadership in ways that extend beyond traditional boundaries.

Ms Mndolwa-Mworia said that what remains necessary is not further evidence of women’s ability, but sustained commitment to expanding access to opportunity.

She noted that such progress aligns directly with the national ambitions outlined in Dira 2050, which envisions a prosperous, inclusive, and competitive Tanzania.

That vision, she stressed, cannot be realised without the full and meaningful participation of women.

“To the women featured, your impact is visible and your contribution is shaping the path forward. To the young girls watching, your dreams are valid and your time is now. To our partners, your support reflects a shared responsibility to sustain this momentum.

At Mwananchi Communications Limited, we remain committed to using our platforms to amplify voices, build belief, and unlock potential. As we close this edition, we do not conclude. We advance. Rising Woman is not a moment. It is a movement,” she said.

Further reflections came from the Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Mr Edson Sosten, who described the sixth edition as a turning point in the initiative’s evolution.

Aligned with Tanzania’s long-term vision under Dira 2050, this year’s initiative deliberately positioned women at the centre of the country’s economic future.

Mr Sosten noted that this message was strongly reinforced during the Rising Woman Gala headlined by Prof Kitila Mkumbo, Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment.

During that event, emphasis was placed on high-growth sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing. These sectors, it was stressed, will define Tanzania’s transformation in the coming decades.

Mr Sosten added that the message emerging from this year’s programme was unmistakable.

Women are not passive participants in development. They are active drivers of it.

This conviction was further demonstrated through a landmark achievement during the season, the launch of the first-ever The Citizen Rising Woman Zanzibar Edition.

This milestone extended the platform’s reach across the Union and strengthened its national relevance.

He noted the scale of engagement achieved throughout the season. “The Citizen Rising Woman 2026 reached over 24 million people digitally, profiled more than 60 women, and convened over 600 leaders and stakeholders.

In addition, 10 organizations were recognized for advancing gender inclusion, reinforcing that empowering women is a strategic driver of growth and innovation,” said Mr Sosten.

As the sixth edition draws to its formal conclusion, the initiative leaves behind measurable influence and renewed determination.

Mr Sosten emphasised that Tanzania’s ambitions under Dira 2050 cannot be realised without accelerating women’s participation.

The initiative now actively shapes outcomes. It influences boardroom decisions. It inspires communities. It redefines the meaning of inclusive growth in practical terms.

With each passing year, the Rising Woman Initiative gathers strength and clarity. And as the curtain falls on the sixth season, anticipation already turns towards what lies ahead.