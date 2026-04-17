Husna Hussein’s journey of resilience and steady growth

Dar es Salaam. With over a decade of progressive experience in the field of finance, the Internal Controls and Business Processes Manager at Tanzania Cigarette Public Limited Company (TCC Plc), Husna Hussein, has built a career defined by resilience, discipline and continuous professional growth.

In her current role, she leads initiatives focused on strengthening the control environment, enhancing compliance frameworks, improving business processes and promoting a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

Her career journey started at TCC Plc in an entry-level operational role and a mindset of continuous learning and accountability shaped her career at every stage. From branch operations to accounts receivable, financial accounting and now internal controls, she focused on understanding the bigger picture not just her assigned tasks.

“What truly prompted my growth was the trust the organization placed in me, combined with my willingness to step into challenging roles, even before I felt fully ready. TCC Plc has provided an environment where performance, discipline and integrity are recognized. That gave me the platform to grow into my current position," says Husna.

Sharing the lessons learned from her ability to rise through multiple roles since joining the company and what other women especially those who have been doing commendable work but are not being rewarded can learn, she says doing a good job is important, but visibility, courage and intentional growth are equally critical.

She says many women work exceptionally hard but sometimes remain unseen because they wait to be recognized instead of consistently demonstrating their value and readiness for growth. It is important to speak up, take ownership of impactful assignments and continuously build skills that align with where you want to go not just where you are.

“Growth also requires patience and resilience, because not every season will immediately reward your efforts. Organizations like TCC Plc are increasingly creating structures where performance, potential and leadership are identified and nurtured. I encourage women to keep delivering excellence, but also be intentional about their voice, their development and their ambition. Your career should not be left to chance you must actively shape it,” she added.

Commenting on the most memorable stories of women’s empowerment from different aspects of life during her decade-long tenure at TCC Plc, she says she has seen women grow in very different ways some through formal promotions and others through moments where they found their voice and confidence.

She pointed out that one of the most memorable aspects for her has been seeing women who started in junior roles gradually take on leadership responsibilities, challenge decisions in the room and influence outcomes. That transformation from hesitation to confidence is very powerful.

“I have also seen empowerment in simple but meaningful ways women supporting each other, sharing knowledge and stepping in to uplift one another during challenging times. Women’s empowerment is not always one big moment; it is often a series of small, consistent steps where women choose growth, courage and self-belief,” says Husna.

When asked about moments in her line of work that came with unbearable pressure or work conflicts and how she resolved them, she says that in any demanding role, there are moments of pressure, self-doubt and even emotional exhaustion. There were times when expectations were high, challenges were complex and things did not go as planned.

“In such moments, what helped me was stepping back, regaining perspective and reminding myself of my purpose and the bigger picture. I also learned the importance of seeking support whether from colleagues, mentors, or simply taking time to reset,” she narrated.

Over time, she came to understand that those difficult moments are not setbacks but part of the growth process. They build resilience, strengthen decision-making and prepare you for greater responsibilities. Instead of walking away from challenges, she learned to navigate through them and that has been one of the most valuable lessons in her career.

Husna, who is a Certified Public Accountant with an MBA in progress and holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Banking & Finance and an Advanced Diploma in Accounting, believes that when organizations create structured, supportive environments, women can thrive, lead and shape the future of business.

She says TCC Plc aligns with her belief, as there are clear examples of how a structured and supportive environment enables women to thrive. There is a strong emphasis on performance and capability, which creates equal opportunities for growth. Women are given responsibilities, trusted with key roles and supported to deliver results.

Adding to that, she says at TCC Plc there is an increasing focus on development through exposure to different roles, cross-functional experience and leadership opportunities. This allows women to build both technical and leadership skills over time.

She also highlighted a culture that is gradually encouraging inclusiveness and openness, where women are able to contribute ideas, challenge perspectives and be part of decision-making processes.