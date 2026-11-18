Zanzibar. For decades, Zanzibar has drawn visitors with its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters and the historic charm of Stone Town. But beyond the familiar tourist attractions, another side of the islands is gradually taking shape: residential communities where people from different parts of the world are choosing to settle rather than simply visit.

One such development is Fumba Town, on Zanzibar's western coast, where a project that began as an ambitious urban blueprint a decade ago has evolved into a residential community of more than 2,500 people representing over 70 nationalities.

The development reflects a changing dimension of Zanzibar's appeal, as the islands increasingly attract not only holidaymakers but also people seeking permanent homes, retirement destinations and property investment opportunities.

According to property developer CPS Africa, 1,190 residential units have been completed across its two developments, Fumba Town and Soul Paje.

Of these, 949 units are located at Fumba Town, while another 241 have been delivered at Soul Paje. At Fumba Town alone, 238 units were completed in 2026, although supply chain challenges have pushed the completion of two larger buildings to early 2027.

The figures offer a glimpse into the scale of residential construction taking place in parts of Zanzibar traditionally associated more with tourism than urban living.

But beyond the buildings, Fumba Town's growing population tells another story: that of an increasingly diverse residential community bringing together different cultures, lifestyles and professional backgrounds.

While its residents represent more than 70 nationalities, the majority come from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, according to the developer.

CPS Africa Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Dietzold says the development has gradually moved beyond its original concept.

"Fumba Town is no longer simply a vision on a master plan; it is becoming a tangible part of Zanzibar's urban landscape," he says.

The development also illustrates how Zanzibar's property market is evolving alongside its tourism industry.

For years, much of the international interest in Zanzibar has centred on hotels, beach resorts and short-term holiday accommodation. The emergence of larger residential developments, however, points to growing interest in the islands as a place for longer-term living.

This shift raises broader questions about the future of Zanzibar's urban development, including the demand for infrastructure, essential services and housing that accommodates both local communities and international residents.

It also places greater importance on how large-scale property projects integrate with surrounding communities and the islands' wider development priorities.

For CPS Africa, construction continues, with the next phase expected to add more residential units to the growing community.