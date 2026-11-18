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Inside Fumba Town, where a new Zanzibar is taking shape
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- 3 min read
By
The Citizen Reporter
Media/news company
Mwananchi Communications Limited
Latest
Zanzibar President Mwinyi seeks end to raw seaweed exports as farmers earn less
Zanzibar hosts seven African countries in push for transparency in reproductive health financing
CAF to launch AFCON 2027 East Africa headquarters in Tanzania on November 25
Tanzania unveils new national ID with integrated personal records, cross-border travel features
Tanzania, Uganda move to remove trade barriers and expand bilateral trade
As Government directs probe into MV Mwanza rock collision, 14-day deadline set for findings
In the headlines
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Tanzania unveils new national ID with integrated personal records, cross-border travel features
As Government directs probe into MV Mwanza rock collision, 14-day deadline set for findings
Tanzania, Uganda move to remove trade barriers and expand bilateral trade
The moment MV Mwanza hit Bismarck rock on Lake Victoria with passengers on board
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