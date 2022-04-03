Three killed, one injured as mine collapses in Dar es Salaam

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Three people have died and one has been injured on Sunday after a mine they were working at in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam collapsed.

The deceased and the injured were loading pebbles onto a car at the Kikikaka Mjimwema mine when the tragedy happened.

Kigamboni District Commissioner, Ms Fatma Nyangasa confirmed the incident saying it occurred on Sunday at 9am.

Kigamboni District Commissioner, Fatma Nyangasa (center) witnessing the rescue process.

According to the DC the incident occurred in the mines which were previously used by artisanal miners before the government shut it down in 2018.

"Efforts have been made to remove the rubble to rescue those who are trapped and we were able to recover the bodies of three men. Their bodies have been preserved at Vijibweni Hospital,” she said.

Ms Nyangasa named the deceased as Ally Abdallah Fundi (18), Mohammed Maganga, Kashinde Msigalo while the injured is Shinashana Ally.





Three men bodies were recovered from the rubble.

“Anyone who will not see their relatives who were working at the mine please report to authorities so that further follow-up can be made,” she said urging Kigamboni residents not to continue with mining activities in that area.