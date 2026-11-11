Throwing stones at trains in Tanzania could land you in life imprisonment

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has warned the public against vandalising railway infrastructure, cautioning that anyone found throwing stones at trains could face life imprisonment under the country’s laws.

Section 224(1)(c) of the Penal Code makes the offender liable to life imprisonment if the act was done with intent to injure or endanger the safety of someone travelling by railway.

The warning was issued in Morogoro Region by railway police criminal investigator Staff Sergeant Mageta Marwa during a public safety awareness campaign targeting local leaders and communities living along railway corridors.

Marwa stressed that throwing stones at trains was not the only punishable offence, warning that walking or playing on railway tracks was also illegal and could attract severe legal consequences.

Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) Operations Safety Officer Winfrid Chawala said public awareness about the importance of protecting railway infrastructure and preventing potentially serious accidents and damage caused by vandalism is important.