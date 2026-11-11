Tanzania steps up campaign for ITU Council seat ahead of Doha vote

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has intensified its campaign for a seat on the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council, stepping up diplomatic consultations in Geneva ahead of the 2026 Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha, Qatar.

The conference runs from November 9 to 27, 2026, with elections for leadership positions and Council seats scheduled to begin on November 12, placing Tanzania's campaign in its final decisive phase.

Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Hoyce Temu, held consultations with the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic in Geneva, where Tanzania presented its candidature to represent Africa on the Council.

Ms Alfonsia Nicasio warmly received her at the Dominican Republic’s Permanent Representation in Geneva.

The meeting formed part of Tanzania's diplomatic outreach to friendly nations as it seeks support for its bid.

During the discussions, the two sides exchanged views on Tanzania's candidature for election as an African member of the ITU Council. Tanzania outlined its vision of a connected and inclusive digital world in which no country is left behind.

The Dominican Republic delegation wished Tanzania well ahead of the vote, expressing confidence in its commitment to advancing connectivity and digital development.

The Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Ms Angellah Kairuki, will lead Tanzania’s delegation to Doha.

She is expected to lead engagements with member states, present the country's priorities and seek support for its candidature.

If elected, Tanzania aims to strengthen Africa's voice in shaping global telecommunications policy, bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusive and sustainable digital transformation.

It also intends to champion affordable internet access, cybersecurity, digital skills for young people and women, and the use of technology to drive economic growth, education, healthcare and innovation.

Tanzania's bid is anchored in its progress in expanding broadband infrastructure, increasing mobile connectivity and advancing its digital economy agenda.

The country believes its experience gives it an understanding of the challenges facing Africa and the Global South.