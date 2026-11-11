Tanzania steps up campaign for ITU Council seat ahead of Doha vote

Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Hoyce Temu (right) is received by Ms Alfonsia Nicasio (left) at the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic in Geneva on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The meeting was part of Tanzania's campaign for election to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council as a representative of Africa at PP-26 in Doha. PHOTO | COURTESY
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The Citizen Reporter
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