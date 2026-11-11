Tanzania steps up campaign for ITU Council seat ahead of Doha vote

Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Hoyce Temu (right) is received by Ms Alfonsia Nicasio (left) at the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic in Geneva on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The meeting was part of Tanzania's campaign for election to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council as a representative of Africa at PP-26 in Doha. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Also Read

Latest

  1. Tanzania pushes technology-led emergency healthcare in Africa

  2. Tanzania moves to strengthen ties with manufacturers to boost industrial growth

  3. When money opens presidential doors: From Epstein to Chivayo

  4. Tapped in, maxed out: how much is too much?

  5. Access to computers will open the door for girls to become tomorrow’s technologists

  6. Okello, Pacome, Chama and Feisal headline TFF Awards race

In the headlines

View All