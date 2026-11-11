EAC digital recruitment system to save more than Sh1.3 billion

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) will save more than Sh1.3 billion through the introduction of an electronic recruitment system designed to reduce costs associated with traditional paper-based hiring procedures.

The Council of Ministers has approved the deployment of the Electronic Recruitment System alongside a phased recruitment plan to address growing staff shortages across the bloc's organs and institutions.

The move follows the lifting of the recruitment freeze, with the first phase targeting 69 priority positions during the 2026/27 financial year.

A recent Council of Ministers report convened in Mombasa, Kenya, shows that the new system is expected to save $495,624 (more than Sh1.3 billion) compared with conventional recruitment procedures.

A cost analysis shows that recruiting for 88 positions through the traditional system would have cost $955,257.56 (about Sh2.6 billion), particularly following the admission of new partner states.

Under the previous arrangement, delegates from all partner states were required to spend up to 35 days shortlisting applications and another 21 days conducting face-to-face interviews, significantly increasing recruitment costs.

Under the new framework, vacancies will be advertised in a major regional newspaper and on the official EAC website, with all applications submitted electronically.

The system will screen applications and generate preliminary shortlists using predetermined criteria.

Successful applicants will subsequently sit standardised examinations administered by designated institutions in the capital cities of partner states.

Only the three highest-ranked candidates from each country, making a total of 24 candidates per position, will proceed to final interviews conducted online.

To safeguard transparency and fairness, job specifications and selection requirements will be shared with partner states before being incorporated into the system's screening criteria.

The Council also directed that examination invigilators be rotated among partner states, with none permitted to supervise examinations in their home countries to minimise potential bias.

"The selection systems and criteria will be shared with partner states well in advance of the recruitment process. These same criteria will be programmed into the electronic system to generate the initial candidate shortlist, ensuring transparency, impartiality, and preventing unfair discrimination," states the report in part.

Partner states will also have access to an online results portal to independently verify candidates' scores and rankings.

In addition, each recruitment exercise will undergo external auditing as part of the Secretariat's annual audit.

In a related development, the Council directed the Secretariat to reserve 11 positions for Somali nationals following a request by the Federal Republic of Somalia for special affirmative consideration as a new EAC member.

The report also called for the completion of a review of guidelines governing the national quota system in staff recruitment, taking into account decisions by regional leaders on financing arrangements, expanded membership and the bloc's newly adopted organisational structure.

Information and communications technology specialists and public service management experts from partner states have been assigned to assess the platform's security and reliability.

Partner states have also been asked to submit their views on the revised recruitment guidelines.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for EAC Affairs, Mr Charles Kadonya, said the initiative was intended to address critical staffing shortages affecting the community's operations.

He said 164 of the EAC's 439 legally established positions were vacant due to retirements, resignations and the expiry of employment contracts.

The deficit is expected to increase by June 2027, when another 39 employees are projected to leave, bringing the total number of vacant positions to 203.

The Council consequently approved a three-phase recruitment programme to restore staffing levels and safeguard the bloc's operations.

"The Secretariat submitted a priority list of 88 positions to Partner States for Phase One. However, due to the prevailing financial constraints facing our organs, this number was adjusted down to 62 positions to balance operational needs with available resources," reads another part of the report.

Under the revised strategy, 69 positions will be filled during the 2026/27 financial year, followed by another 83 in 2027/28, with the third phase expected to conclude by the end of 2027.

Despite financial constraints, the Council also directed the inclusion of strategic leadership positions initially excluded from the Secretariat's priority list.

These include the Director General for Customs and Common Market Matters, the Director of Political Affairs and the Registrar of the East African Court of Justice.

The appointments are expected to strengthen institutional leadership and accelerate regional political integration.