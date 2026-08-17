Tosamaganga alumni launch Sh250m drive to buy school bus

Dar es Salaam. The Tosamaganga Secondary School Alumni Association has launched a campaign to raise Sh250 million to buy a new bus for the school as part of preparations to mark its centenary.

The school, which was established in 1926, will celebrate its 100th anniversary from October 8 to 10, 2026, at the school grounds.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign, chairman of the bus purchase committee Iddy Mwerangi said the initiative aimed to bring former students together to provide the school with a modern bus for transporting students and staff.

He said the bus would support academic trips, educational tours, sports activities and emergencies, while reducing the school’s reliance on hired transport.

“Currently, among other needs, the school requires a bus to transport students and teachers to various activities. As alumni, we have decided to take up this responsibility and make it a lasting legacy as the school approaches its centenary,” Mr Mwerangi said.

He said any funds raised above the Sh250 million target would be directed towards other projects aimed at improving the school.

To ensure transparency, Mr Mwerangi said all contributions would be channelled through the association’s official bank accounts rather than personal accounts belonging to its leaders.

He added that contribution records would be shared regularly and the procurement process would follow value-for-money principles.

Once the fundraising and procurement processes are completed, the bus will be handed over to the relevant council for official delivery to the school.

The association’s secretary, Greyson Nyamoga, said alumni had maintained an annual tradition of supporting their former school.

He said the association had so far renovated the school’s toilets, provided medical equipment to Tosamaganga-Ipamba Hospital and continued supporting members and the wider community through various social initiatives.