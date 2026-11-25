







Dodoma. The leadership crisis at the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) deepened on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as delegates began gathering in Dodoma despite a High Court injunction barring the federation’s general meeting and elections amid the ongoing leadership dispute.

Yesterday, Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Judge M.P. Opiyo of the High Court’s Labour Division restrained Tucta, its agents and anyone purporting to act as Secretary-General from holding elections scheduled for November 25 to 27, 2026, following an urgent application by the Tanzania Union of Private Security Employees (Tupse).

The court ordered that the status quo be maintained, barring elections or appointments until the application is heard inter partes.

Judge Opiyo said documents filed in court showed acute confusion, with Ms Rehema Ludanga and Mr Said Wamba both claiming to be Acting Secretary-General and issuing contradictory directives.

On November 17 this year, Ms Ludanga told members that preparations for the November meeting were continuing, while Mr Wamba disputed the communication.

Two days later, Tucta published a notice in Mwananchi newspaper postponing the elections to January 27–29, 2027.

Tupse advocate Mr Remmy William told the court that factions agreed at an Executive Committee meeting on November 14, 2026, to defer the elections, allowing affiliate unions to complete internal processes.

An earlier application before Judge Mandia (Case No. 27646/2026) was therefore withdrawn on November 16 this year.

However, conflicting letters emerged immediately afterwards, prompting Tupse’s fresh application.

Mr Wamba argued that the faction proceeding with the elections was violating Tucta’s constitution.

He said the Executive Committee suspended Deputy Secretary-General Ms Ludanga on November 14, 2026, over alleged misconduct and filed Form TU 13 with the Registrar of Trade Unions to formalise leadership changes.

“The court had not determined who constituted the legitimate leadership, the validity of Ms Ludanga’s suspension or the interpretation of the constitution,” Judge Opiyo.

Warning that proceeding could create two centres of power, he ordered parties to file reply affidavits by November 27, 2026, ahead of an inter partes hearing on November 30 at 9 am.

Despite the order, delegates arrived at Mabeyo Hall in Dodoma as early as 6.40 am today, Wednesday, November 25, 2026, for credential checks, with guards in Tucta uniforms maintaining tight security.

No one was allowed to loiter outside, while journalists and guests were told they could enter only after the expected guest of honour, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Relations) Deus Sangu, arrived.