Tulia withdraws from Tanzania’s parliamentary Speaker race

Dodoma. Former Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Tulia Ackson, has withdrawn from the race to retain her position in the 13th parliament.

Earlier, Dr Tulia had collected nomination forms and was endorsed by the selection committees of the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), to defend her position. However, she has now announced her decision to withdraw from the contest.

CCM had initially endorsed three candidates — Dr Tulia Ackson, former Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mussa Zungu, and former Shinyanga Urban MP Stephen Masele.

Dr Tulia’s withdrawal, who is also the elected MP for Uyole, means that Zungu and Masele remain the only contenders for the position to lead the legislative arm of government.

Tulia became Speaker of the National Assembly in February 2022, after the resignation of Job Ndugai after his fallout with the government.

Tulia was the second woman in Tanzania to hold the Speaker role after Anna Makinda.