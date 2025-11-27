Posta awarded UPU’s highest security grade

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) has been awarded the International Postal Security Certificate (S58 & S59) from the Universal Postal Union (UPU), following a comprehensive evaluation of its security architecture, operational procedures, and compliance mechanisms.

The assessment, completed on 7 November 2025, forms part of the UPU’s global framework for enhancing safety and integrity across the postal supply chain.

The Grade A (Gold) certification was officially presented on 24 November 2025 by the UPU Director General, Masahiko Metoki.

It followed a one-week, on-site audit undertaken by UPU security specialists, who examined the corporation’s capacity to safeguard mail, parcels, and sensitive customer information as they transit through domestic and international channels.

Their audit placed particular emphasis on physical infrastructure, facility controls, mail-handling protocols, and outbound dispatch systems.

According to the UPU evaluation report, TPC scored 598 out of a possible 640 points, surpassing the benchmark required for one of the highest levels of recognition awarded to designated postal operators.

The result reflects strong adherence to the UPU’s S58 and S59 standards, which set out the fundamental requirements for postal security, risk mitigation, and procedural discipline across the global network.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Caroline Kanuti—accompanied by the corporation’s Head of Internal Affairs, S.P. Mathias Kipeta, remarked that the achievement underscores the government’s and the corporation’s reforms aimed at modernising the national postal system.

The officials expressed gratitude to the UPU for its technical support and reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to continuously elevating its operational standards to match the evolving demands of global postal logistics.

Kanuti noted that the certification arrives at a pivotal moment, as TPC expands its capacity to support secure cross-border trade and the rapidly increasing volume of e-commerce parcels.

She observed that strengthened compliance mechanisms enhance the corporation’s reliability for citizens, businesses, and international partners, while also reinforcing its role in facilitating secure commercial exchanges.

As part of the certification process, UPU security experts issued a series of recommendations designed to further improve efficiency.

These include enhanced cargo control measures, upgraded tracking of mail and parcel movements, and modernisation of exchange offices to support safer and more seamless service delivery.

These recommendations fall under the UPU’s continuous-improvement model applied to all certified operators.

With this milestone, Posta Tanzania joins an exclusive group of postal institutions worldwide acknowledged for meeting stringent international security standards.