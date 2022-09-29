UNFPA calls for proper analysis of census data

Dar es Salaam. As the government expects to release the 2022 results Population and Housing Census in the near future the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) has called people responsible in analysing data census to ensure every individuals information is processed to come up with best results.

This comes few weeks after the government announced an estimated 99.99 per cent of households that were reached in the traditional census data collection process.

UNFPA country representative Mr Mark Schreiner has said the 2022 Population and Housing Census is the first digital census in Tanzania, and the first to conduct a settlements count and national physical addressing using digital software and equipment.

"We recognize the core census purpose a collective commitment of leaving no one behind. Thus, we expect to see census results data that will inform policy and programming and these will be the cornerstones for the sustainable development of Tanzania," he said.

He said that the high level of engagement in the census would show commitment of the government and partners in ensuring that each individual is a valuable member of the society and a contributing asset to the country’s development.

According to him accessibility of census data at both the national and local level is essential to support evidence-based decision making, accountability and transparency.

Mr Schreiner stressed that census data expands the nation’s collective ability to identify and respond to the needs of all the people of Tanzania.