Vehicle assembler seeks government support to expand business

Dar es Salaam. GF Trucks & Equipment Limited is pleading with the government to consider purchasing its vehicles as it looks forward to widening its vehicle assembling scope to cover cars.

The company, which has operated in Tanzania for 17 years now, specialises in assembling trucks for customers in the construction and mining sectors.

But in his plea to President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday when the Head of State visited the GF Trucks & Equipment Limited pavilion during the ongoing 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) , the company’s Executive Director, Mr Imrani Karmali, said they were currently negotiating with Hyundai for an agreement of assembling the brand’s vehicles at Kibaha plant.

“Hyundai has given us a condition that we must be capable of selling between 200 and 300 units of assembled Hyundai cars a year. In that case, we need a guaranteed market and that’s why we are pleading for your assistance because the government is the key customer of the vehicles that shall be assembled,” said Karmali.

He commended the government for creating a conducive environment for investment and doing business which has been a motivation for foreign investors to inject reasonable capital in the country’s automobile industry.

“Tanzania is currently increasingly guaranteeing the security of investors’ capital and generating opportunities for investment capital growth. The conducive business environment has attracted my company to invest more than $2 million in the vehicle assembling sector,” said Karmali.

He said that after 16 years of investment in the country, the company has succeeded in winning the trust of stakeholders in the construction and mining sector, thus the government’s support in its new deal with Hyundai will further boost its investment in the country.