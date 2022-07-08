Vodacom Tanzania launches Afyacall

According to Vodacom, for a long time they have been advocating for digitization and digital service delivery, determined to improve people's lives through technology while living no one behind.

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. People living in remote areas and face difficulties to access health services, have a reason to smile, this comes after the launch of technology that helps accessibility of health service through mobile phone.

The technology dubbed Afyacall or doctor in your palm is a mobile health service that allows people using any type of mobile phone to speak to the doctor, gain access to medical services and consultation.

The technology was launched on Thursday, July 7, by Vodacom in collaboration with the government.

Vodacom Tanzania’s Afyacall director Mr Florian Limu said at the ongoing 46th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) that the services aims to provide accurate, convenient and affordable health information and education.

"The service will provide medical, referrals and linkage services to health facilities through qualified medical doctors," he said.

According to him, for a long time they have been advocating for digitization and digital service delivery, determined to improve people's lives through technology while living no one behind.

“The service complement the government's effort to improve the health of Tanzanians and it’s aligned with country's health strategy 2019-2024 and digital health investment road map 2017-2023. All of which prioritise health education and service delivery using information and communication technology (ICT).

Dar es Salaam Chief Medical Officer Dr Rashid Mfaume called on various stakeholders to innovate a technology that will allow victims of sexual harassments and gender based violence to report the matter to authorities.

"Currently, there has been an increase of violence, killings and other related matter issues to support the government, we are appealing to innovators and companies to come a similar service to expose perpetrators," he said.



