Watu Tanzania donates two syringe pump machines and fifty baby care products to strengthen care for children with heart conditions

Watu Tanzania has reaffirmed its commitment to improving healthcare in the country by donating two syringe pump machines and baby care products to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), as part of its efforts to strengthen the institute's capacity to provide specialised care for children living with critical heart conditions.

The donation was made during a charity visit to JKCI on Wednesday last week as part of Watu Tanzania's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, which is dedicated to creating meaningful and lasting impact within the communities it serves.

The donation followed a needs assessment conducted by JKCI, which identified the equipment as essential for supporting critically ill cardiac patients. In addition to the two syringe pump machines, Watu Tanzania also donated baby care products to help improve the wellbeing and comfort of children receiving treatment at the institute. The syringe pump machines play a vital role in delivering medication and fluids with high precision, making them essential for children receiving specialised cardiac care.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Watu Tanzania Customer Care Manger, Patricia Sempinge, said the company believes that access to quality healthcare is fundamental to building healthier and more resilient communities.

"Every child deserves access to quality healthcare and the opportunity to live a healthy life. We are honoured to partner with the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute by providing equipment that will help save lives and improve the quality of care for children requiring specialised treatment," said Kauko.

Receiving the donation, JKCI’s Executive Director Dr. Peter Kisenge expressed his appreciation to Watu Tanzania, noting that partnerships between the private sector and healthcare institutions play a significant role in strengthening Tanzania's healthcare system and expanding access to specialised cardiac care for children and other vulnerable patients.

"At JKCI, we remain committed to providing world-class cardiac care, particularly for children with complex heart conditions. This generous support from Watu Tanzania comes at an important time and will strengthen our capacity to deliver quality, life-saving care. We commend Watu Tanzania for recognising the importance of investing in children's health, and we encourage more organisations to partner with us in ensuring every child has access to the specialised treatment they deserve," he said.

He added that the syringe pump machines will enhance the delivery of critical care by ensuring medications are administered accurately and safely during treatment.

The donation forms part of Watu Tanzania’s commitment to supporting practical, lasting improvements in healthcare and community wellbeing, particularly where targeted support can strengthen the quality of care available to patients.