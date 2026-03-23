WHO honours Doris Mollel Foundation as Tanzania’s maternal health gains global recognition

Dar es Salaam. The World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on March 18, 2026, presented an award to the Doris Mollel Foundation in recognition of its leadership and contribution to improving the health of mothers and newborns in Tanzania and beyond.

The award was received by Executive Director, Doris Mollel, at WHO headquarters in Geneva. The WHO Director-General said the Foundation has delivered measurable progress in neonatal care and strengthened health systems through sustained action.

The Foundation’s work has been carried out in partnership with the Government of Tanzania, through the Ministry of Health Tanzania, ensuring its programmes are integrated into national health priorities and service delivery structures.

A Neonatal Care Unit established at Kwimba District Hospital in Mwanza Region stands as a major result of this collaboration. The unit operates under a zero-separation model, allowing mothers and newborns to remain together, and has capacity to care for 42 infants. It includes dedicated spaces for mothers and structured visiting access for fathers.

The Foundation, working with government authorities, has also contributed to policy changes in Tanzania. These include extended parental leave for parents of premature babies, expanded health insurance coverage for preterm infants, and the inclusion of prematurity care in health training curricula. The Ministry of Health has overseen policy adoption and implementation across the public health system.

The Foundation leads the Tanzania Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights Coalition and continues to support national efforts to improve reproductive, maternal and newborn health outcomes. At international level, it contributed to the recognition of World Prematurity Day by the World Health Assembly.

In a congratulatory message, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Hoyce Temu, said the recognition reflects Tanzania’s growing role in advancing maternal and newborn health globally.

She described the award as a moment of national pride and recognition for families of premature children, adding that it highlights the impact of sustained advocacy and partnership in improving neonatal outcomes.

Reflecting on the journey, Ambassador Temu noted that the idea of the Doris Mollel Foundation was conceived more than a decade ago and commended Executive Director Doris Mollel for building it into an organisation delivering results at both national and international level.